There are many reasons and ways to mourn. A sign of deep mourning and repentances in ancient times was to put on sackcloth and ashes. Isaiah tells us that God can bring us out of our mourning and affliction.
“The Lord has anointed me to bring good news to the afflicted; He has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to captives and freedom to prisoners … to comfort all who mourn, to grant those who mourn in Zion, Giving them a garland instead of ashes, the oil of gladness instead of mourning, the mantle of praise instead of a spirit of fainting. So they will be called oaks of righteousness …” (Isaiah 61:1-3) It is fitting that Jesus taught that this verse applied to Himself. (Luke 4:16-21) Jesus can bring you out of the ashes.
Out of the ashes of guilt, the beauty of forgiveness. “This is My blood of the covenant, which is poured out for many for forgiveness of sins.” (Matthew 26:28) “In Him we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of our trespasses, according to the riches of His grace.” (Ephesians 1:7)
Out of the ashes of despair, the beauty of peace. “Do not let your heart be troubled; believe in God, believe also in Me.” (John 14:1) “Peace I leave with you; My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Do not let your heart be troubled, nor let it be fearful.” (John 14:27)
Out of the ashes of sorrow, the beauty of comfort. “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort.” (2 Corinthians 1:3) “Now may our Lord Jesus Christ Himself and God our Father, who has loved us and given us eternal comfort and good hope by grace, comfort and strengthen your hearts in every good work and word.” (2 Thessalonians 2:16-17)
Out of the ashes of death, the beauty of resurrection. “For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so God will bring with Him those who have fallen asleep in Jesus.” (1 Thessalonians 4:14) “For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 6:23) “Therefore, since the children share in flesh and blood, He Himself likewise also partook of the same, that through death He might render powerless him who had the power of death, that is, the devil, and might free those who through fear of death were subject to slavery all their lives.” (Hebrews 2:14-15)
There is a time to mourn, and there will be a time to rejoice. God will help you return to gladness. You can be an oak of righteousness with God’s help. Lift up your head, strengthen your feeble knees and walk. We have One that walks with us through the valley.
