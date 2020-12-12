If someone is a deeply sincere, devoted, religious person, who believes in the true God, worships God and prays to God, wouldn’t you think that such a person would be in a better-than-average relationship with God and pleasing in His sight? Such human reasoning can be dangerous and leave one with a false sense of security, an unscriptural conclusion and a lost condition of soul. How can that be?
The account of Cornelius in Acts 10 is highly instructive and must be studied to understand God’s view of what makes a person right in His eyes. Cornelius was one of the most religious people in all of the Bible. The real question is, was he saved or lost? Notice several characteristics about this man:
The Bible says he was “devout” (v. 2). He was a deeply religious and reverent man. Was he saved?
The Bible says he “feared God” (v. 2, 22). He turned from his pagan roots to venerate the true God. Was he saved?
The Bible says he “gave alms generously” (v. 2). He was a generous man toward God and man. Was he saved?
The Bible says he “prayed to God always” (v. 2, 30). He trusted in the one, true God. Was he saved?
The Bible says he led “all his household” to fear God (v. 2). He was a faithful and strong family man. Was he saved?
The Bible says he was “a just man” (v. 22). He was “righteous” (NASB) and “upright” (ESV). Was he saved?
The Bible says he had “a good reputation (well spoken of) among all the nation of the Jews” (v. 22). Was he saved?
The Bible says he “immediately” followed certain “divine instructions” given to him (v. 22, 33). Was he saved?
The Bible says he “called together his relatives and close friends” to hear the message from Peter (v. 24). He was evangelistic. Was he saved?
The Bible says he “fasted” (v. 30). He was earnestly devoted to serving God. Was he saved?
What a tremendously wonderful man and one of the most devout that is found anywhere in Scripture. But, the Bible clearly teaches that this man was not saved. He was, in fact, lost.
He was told to send for Peter. Why? He “will tell you words by which you and all your household will be saved.” (Acts 11:14) Cornelius was not saved. Peter knew it. Cornelius knew it. And, God knew it. Only when Cornelius heard the truth and obeyed the truth, including being baptized for the forgiveness of his sins (Acts 10:48; 2:38), was he saved. And not before.
Human reasoning might lead us to believe he was already saved, and we would be wrong. We must use God’s standard, not man’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.