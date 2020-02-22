We have covered a lot of ground in our recent series of studies. In our quest to understand life and what it’s all about, we have not sought the wisdom of man or the wisdom of the world. Such wisdom is too varied, too limited and, truthfully, has no authority in providing the absolute truth that is so vitally needed. The only source of divine wisdom and absolute truth on this earth is found in one place: the Bible. Therefore, to the Bible alone we must go to find the answers to life’s most foundational (and essential) questions, which we introduced in the very first lesson in this series.
First, how do you answer, “Where am I from?” What does the Bible say? Like everything else on this earth, I am the result of the creative power of the Almighty God. “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.” (Genesis 1:1) At that time, God said, “Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our likeness.” (Genesis 1:26-27) In His likeness, God gave to each person an eternal soul that is distinct from and infinitely more valuable than his earthly body. (Matthew 10:28; James 2:26) “Where am I from?” God made me.
Second, how do you answer, “Why am I here?” What does the Bible say? This question cannot be disassociated from the first question. A person’s purpose in this life is directly tied to their origin. God Himself ties these two essentials together: “Everyone who is called by My name, Whom I have created for My glory; I have formed him, yes, I have made him.” (Isaiah 43:7) God made us. For what purpose? For His glory. Our purpose on this earth is to glorify God. (1 Corinthians 10:31) We glorify God by obeying Him (1 Corinthians 6:19-20), doing His “work” (John 17:4; 1 Peter 2:12) and “bearing much fruit” for Him. (John 15:8; Philippians 1:11) In fact, to “fear God and keep His commandments … is man’s all.” (Ecclesiastes 12:13) “Why am I here?” To glorify God through my life.
Third, how do you answer, “Where am I going?” What does the Bible say? Again, this question cannot be disassociated from the previous question. A person’s destiny is directly tied to how he fulfills his God-given purpose in life. There is life after death. Where I am going at that point depends entirely upon how I live my life on this earth. “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, that each one may receive the things done in the body, according to what he has done, whether good or bad.” (2 Corinthians 5:10) “Where am I going?” Whether I go to heaven or whether I go to hell for eternity will be determined by the Judge, as He compares my life with what He has commanded me to do in His Word. (John 12:48; Revelation 20:12; Matthew 7:21)
How do you answer these questions? Are you fulfilling your God-given purpose in this life? Are you ready to stand before Jesus on the day of judgment? Have you been baptized for the forgiveness of your sins? Are you living faithfully to the will of God? Let’s go back to the Bible and use it as our only guide to an eternal home with God in heaven.
