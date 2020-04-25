During this trying time, if anyone has prayer requests, email beattieroad@yahoo.com or call (229) 435-2193. We will pray for you and with you. We love you and want to serve in whatever way is needed.
The magnificent gospel recorded by John comes to its climax and states its purpose at the end of chapter 20. John penned this gospel account in order to prove to his readers that “Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God,” and to elicit a response of faith-filled obedience. (John 20:30-31) His ultimate desire for his readers was that through “believing [they] may have life in His name.” What an interesting way to say that. “Life” is available to those who believe, but only “in His name.” What does that mean?
First, note that life is available exclusively “in His name.” No one could read this passage and reasonably argue that life could be obtained any other way than “in His name.” Thus, once we understand the Scriptural use of “in His name,” we will have heaven’s exclusive path to “life.”
“Life” is tied to doing all things “in His name.” Paul wrote to the church at Colosse, “And whatever you do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through Him.” (Colossians 3:17) In its twin epistle, Paul wrote again, “… giving thanks always for all things to God the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.” (Ephesians 5:20) Doing all things “in His name” is essential to secure “life.”
“Life” is tied to preaching “in His name.” In His Great Commission, Jesus instructed that “repentance and remission of sins should be preached in His name to all nations.” (Luke 24:47) So that is exactly what we find all of the apostles doing in the book of Acts, as they “taught,” “spoke,” and “preached boldly in the name of Jesus.” (Acts 4:18; 5:40; 9:27, 29) Preaching God’s Word “in His name” is essential to secure “life.”
“Life” is tied to believing “in His name.” The apostle John wrote of the necessity to “believe in His name.” (John 1:12; 2:23; 3:18) Then we find this wonderful verse in his first epistle: “These things I have written to you who believe in the name of the Son of God, that you may know that you have eternal life.” (1 John 5:13) Believing “in His name” is essential to secure “life.”
“Life” is tied to being baptized “in His name.” While some folks today would never tie “life” to “baptism,” Scripture makes it abundantly clear that God does. The book of Acts records the command of God to be “baptized in the name of Jesus Christ” (2:38; 10:48), and supplies the examples of those who were “baptized in the name of the Lord Jesus.” (8:16; 19:5) Further New Testament evidence shows that identity with Christ is tied to being “baptized in the name of” Christ. (1 Corinthians 1:13) Being baptized “in His name” is essential to secure “life.”
Do you have “life in His name?” There is one Biblical way to secure it. Follow His plan and it will be yours.
