Heaven. The very word itself brings a pleasant calm and joyful spirit when we hear it.
Heaven. Where we get to be with the Lord Himself forever and ever. Where we get to be united with the redeemed of all time.
Heaven. This life is the only “preparation opportunity” that we have for heaven. God has graciously shown us the way (and what a glorious way it is), but once this life has passed, there are no “do-overs” or “second chances.” And, we cannot afford to miss heaven. Think for a moment what that means to each of us.
If Scripture has anything to do with going to heaven, we cannot afford to be wrong about the authority of Scripture. It is only through God’s Word that we know anything about heaven and anything about how to get to heaven. Of course, “There is a way that seems right to a man,” (Proverbs 14:12) but it “is the way of death,” not of eternal life. Only Jesus has “the words of eternal life,” (John 6:68) therefore, it is has been placed upon us, through the demands of Scripture, to “do all in the name of the Lord Jesus.” (Colossians 3:17) His Word must be our sole authority in religious matters, for only through obedience thereto can we enter and enjoy the blessings of heaven. (Matthew 7:21)
If baptism has anything to do with going to heaven, we cannot afford to be wrong about the purpose of baptism. Our deadliest affliction today is sin, for sin separates us from God now (Isaiah 59:1-2), and unforgiven sin will keep us from going to heaven. (1 Corinthians 6:9; Galatians 5:21) Our greatest need today is the complete removal of every sin we commits, which is only possible through the blood of Jesus. (Revelation1:5)
If the church has anything to do with going to heaven, we cannot afford to be wrong about the identification of the church. The church of the New Testament is not of human origin but of Divine origin. (Isaiah 2:2-4; Matthew 16:18) It is not comprised of varying denominational organizations (Galatians 1:6-12; John 17:20-21) but is singular (as taught in Scripture) in its doctrine and practice. (Ephesians 4:4; 1 Corinthians 1:10; 1 Peter 4:11) Human organizations are not essential for eternal life, but only those who are part of Christ’s kingdom will enter and enjoy heaven. (1 Corinthians 15:24; Hebrews 12:23)
To depart from this life and to “be with Christ ... is very much better.” (Philippians 1:23) We cannot afford to miss heaven; therefore, we cannot afford to be wrong about heavenly things.
If we follow the teaching of God, we don’t have to miss Heaven. His Word teaches that if we believe Jesus is the Son of God, repent of sin, and are baptized, His blood will then wash us clean. (Mark 16:16; Acts 2:38; Acts 22:16; Revelation 1:5) Continuing in faithfulness based upon the teaching of the New Testament, and Heaven will be our eternal home. (1 Corinthians 15:58; Revelation 2:10)