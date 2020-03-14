Our world is on edge. Many around the world are afraid, anxious, and concerned. The coronavirus has been called a pandemic virus. Schools in various places around the world are closing. Airlines are canceling flights, countries are closing their borders, and even places of worship are instituting precautionary plans.
Lives have been lost and people have been quarantined. We don’t yet know how far-reaching this virus may be now or may become in the future. Some say it could be the most harmful virus to the world we’ve seen in many years. Some say this virus has been manufactured by governments or drug companies. Many believe the media, politicians, and others are overreacting. The CDC has issued extensive guidelines to help protect those who have not been infected. Yet, there is much that we do not know.
However, there is another disease that we know much more about and we know many details. It is infinitely more deadly. It infects and affects people on every continent, in every country in the world. It reaches from the largest metropolitan cities to the smallest villages on earth. This disease touches every family and the results are devastating.
This disease harms individuals, it divides families, and it causes wars between nations. It drives people to make devastating decisions, it ruins churches, it brings anyone it touches to their knees, and it results in death. The Word of God calls it sin.
The good news is that there is a cure. A known cure, a proven cure, a fail-proof cure that works every time. It can cure those who have the worst case of the sin virus. In no way would we ever diminish the harm that has come to families and individuals because of the coronavirus, or the concern of those who have been affected.
But, what if …
What if our world was as minutely on-edge, concerned, and cautious about the sin virus as we are about the coronavirus? We would make sure we received the cure, we would be certain that we made it available to our children, and we would broadcast in on every media outlet and every social media platform known to man.
You are way ahead of me. You know the cure, don’t you? The answer is Jesus. He is the only answer, the only solution, and the only way to be protected from the sin virus. Knowing and understanding Jesus is extremely easy. Choosing to follow Him, as well as committing our lives to Him, requires us to love Him, listen to Him, learn from Him, and lean upon Him in every aspect of our life.
The only cure that is available for the sin virus says, “Come to Me, all who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light.” (Matthew 11:28-30)
The Savior of the world once said to John, “The blind receive sight and the lame walk, the lepers are cleansed and the deaf hear, the dead are raised up and the poor have the Gospel preached to them. And blessed is he who does not take offense at Me.” (Matthew 11:5-6)
Anyone who comes to Jesus with a willingness to follow Him and obey Him can be cured of the sin virus. (Matthew 7:21; John 14:15; Luke 13:3; Mark 16:15-16) We can remain protected by clinging to Jesus and the Word. David said, “I have hidden your word in my heart that I might not sin against You.” (Psalm 119:11)
If you’ve been cured, praise God. Live the abundant life. If you’ve been cured, tell everyone, as often as possible, as loudly as possible, as quickly as possible about the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world.
