The Bible is no ordinary book. The Bible is the inspired Word of the Almighty God of heaven, in which He reveals to us His will for our lives today. No, that’s not an ordinary book. That’s an extraordinary book. Thus, our response cannot be merely ordinary or superficial. What expectations does God have of us when it comes to His Word?
First, God wants us to fully respect what He says. The Lord makes it clear that He does not want us “to think beyond what is written.” (1 Corinthians 4:6) What an interesting statement. Additionally, He does not want us to speak beyond what is written, but to “speak as the oracles of God.” (1 Peter 4:11) Note also that He does not want us to step beyond His Word and thus create divisions among believers. (1 Corinthians 1:10) His Word demands our respect.
Second, God wants us to never modify what He says. The Lord issues severe warnings to anyone who “adds” to His Word or “takes away from” His Word. (Revelation 22:18-19) Such warnings make it clear that one places his soul in jeopardy when he tampers with God’s truth. In fact, Scripture warns that if anyone preaches “a different gospel” or does not “abide in the teaching of Christ,” he “does not have God” (2 John 9-11) and “he is to be accursed.” (Galatians 1:6-9) We must never modify God’s Word to fit what we want it to say.
Third, God wants us to obey what He says. The Lord shows that the one who truly respects Him is the one who “keeps His commandments” (Ecclesiastes 12:13) and “works righteousness.” (Acts 10:34-35) An obedient heart does not question the will of God but humbles himself before the Almighty and learns to obey His will, just as Jesus Himself did. (Hebrews 5:8-9; Philippians 2:8) While doing the will of the Father leads to heaven (Matthew 7:21), neglecting to obey Him leads to eternal separation. (2 Thessalonians 1:8-9) We must respect and obey.
Fourth, God shows us examples of those who did not respect and obey His Word. The Lord makes it abundantly clear in Scripture that He is very serious about men obeying His Word. One only need read the accounts of Nadab and Abihu, who were devoured by fire (Leviticus 10:1-3), and Uzzah, who was struck dead (2 Samuel 6:3-7), to learn that good intentions are no substitute for doing exactly what God said. Numerous examples are provided of disobedience and its consequences to teach us that we must respect and obey God.
Fifth, God shows us supreme examples of those who did respect and obey His Word. While there are many human examples of such in Scripture, interestingly, the Bible says that Jesus Himself had enough respect for God’s Word to limit Himself to it, respect it and obey it (John 6:38; 12:49-50), as did the Holy Spirit. (John 16:13) If Jesus and the Holy Spirit respected and obeyed God’s Word, what does God expect of me? (Matthew 7:21-27)
Let us love the Lord and the Bible enough to do as He says.