A few years ago I learned that God was “omni.” Omni means, “all together, nothing excluded, all inclusive.” The Bible describes God as omnipresent, omnipotent and omniscient. When initially learning these definitions I was in awe, and I remember it still.
God is omnipresent, which means that God is everywhere. In reference to His knowledge and awareness, there is no place that God is not. The psalmist wrote, “Whither shall I go from thy spirit? or whither shall I flee from thy presence? If I ascend up into heaven, thou art there: if I make my bed in hell, behold, thou art there. If I take the wings of the morning, and dwell in the uttermost parts of the sea; Even there shall thy hand lead me, and thy right hand shall hold me.” (Psalm 139:7-10) God is all around us.
God is omnipotent, which means that God is all-powerful. There was a time when a man named Job was in terrible agony, and he cried out to God. Job was not insulting God nor doubting God, but he could not understand why he was suffering so. “God why is this happening to me? I have been righteous and faithful before You. I do not understand why God.” God responds by asking Job some questions. Questions such as, “Whereupon are the foundations thereof fastened? Or who laid the cornerstone thereof?” (Job 38:6)
God asks Job as recorded in Job 38:28-29, “Hath the rain a father? Or who hath begotten the drops of dew? Out of whose womb came the ice? And the hoary frost of heaven, who hath gendered it?” In other words God said to him, “Job, I am God. I have not ignored you. I made you. You can trust Me, Job. Just know that I am here. The answer to your question Job is, just know that I am God, and I am here.” God’s power is supreme.
God is omniscient, which means He is all-knowing. To the intricate detail, there is nothing that God does not know about us today. In Matthew 10:29, Jesus said, “Are not two sparrows sold for a farthing? And one of them shall not fall on the ground without your Father. Not one of them falls without His knowledge. In reference to us, He says, “But the very hairs on your head are numbered.” (Matthew 10:30) We are worth much more than the sparrows.
God poses the question to us, “To whom will ye like Me, and make Me equal, and compare Me, that we may be like? (Isaiah 46:5) Search out your mind. Who would you compare to God? He answers the question later in the chapter at verse 9, which declares, “Remember the former things of old: for I am God, and there is none else; I am God and there is none like Me.” God is incomparable.
The Almighty God is incomparable in His love for man. God loves us so much. He wants us to live throughout eternity with Him. How much did He love us? He loved us enough to send His Son to die for us. (Romans 8:32; Philippians 2:5-11) Within the Bible is God’s message for man. 2 Timothy 3:16 says, “All Scripture is given by the inspiration of God.” Dear reader, God loves you and desires to dwell in eternity with you. Will you listen to Him?
