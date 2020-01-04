The past several weeks we have been discussing things concerning some questions that must be answered. Those questions being, “Where am I from?” “Why am I here?” and “Where am I going?” It may seem strange to some people that the church is even included in a study like this — some may think such is out of place. However, when we come to understand what the Scripture teaches about the church, we see how empty and incomplete such a study would be without investigating the church that we read about in the Bible.
First, we need to understand the origin of the church. The church that we read about in the Bible did not originate in the mind of man. Much to the contrary. Before God ever created the world, the Bible teaches that “the church” was part of “the eternal purpose” of God (Ephesians 3:10-11). God had a plan to establish His (one) church before He ever made the first man.
Second, we need to understand the price of the church. When Jesus came down to live on this earth, He promised, “I will build My church” (Matthew 16:18). It was not a building that He needed to erect but a redeemed people that He wanted to unite into one body (Ephesians 2:13-22). He did this when He “purchased” the (one) church “with His own blood” (Acts 20:28).
Third, we need to understand the establishment of the church. The church began on Pentecost in Acts 2, in the very way that the Lord had prophesied it would happen. The Holy Spirit came with “power” (Mark 9:1; Acts 1:8) upon the apostles so that they could preach the gospel and do miracles to confirm that their message was from heaven. Upon hearing the glorious message about Jesus Christ’s death, burial and resurrection, about 3,000 people were baptized that day and the Lord’s (one) church began (Acts 2:41-47).
Fourth, we need to understand the intention for just one church. When the Old Testament prophets foretold the coming church (also called the house and kingdom of God), it was always singular (Isaiah 2:2-3; Daniel 2:44). When Jesus promised to build His church, it was singular (Matthew 16:18). Just hours before His death, Jesus prayed that all believers would “be one” (John 17:20-21). The Lord always intended for there to be only one church.
Fifth, we need to understand the reality of just one church. About 30 years after the establishment of the church, Paul wrote, “There is one body” (Ephesians 4:4), and he identified that one body as “the church” (Ephesians 1:22-23). In an earlier letter, Paul pleaded with the early church, “By the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that you all speak the same thing, and that there be no divisions among you ...” (1 Corinthians 1:10). In the first century, there was only one church.
When the Lord started His church, there were no denominations. He established His one church in Acts 2 and emphatically called for that one church to preach one message and never be divided. His one church still exists today. If we go back to the Bible, we can find God’s pattern for His church and identify it, and become members of it today.