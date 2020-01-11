In last week’s article, the subject of the one church was discussed. This week’s article will be a study of what that one church is called.
If someone had a desire to search for a church to attend today, it is likely that he or she would get on the internet and search for “churches near me.” What would those search results look like? There would be dozens (maybe hundreds) of different “churches” that would be listed — all with very different names. But does the name of the church matter all that much?
Well, does it matter what name they put on your diploma, or on your paycheck, or on your tax return? Having the right name does matter, doesn’t it? So what can we learn about the name of the Lord’s church and how does that matter today?
First, the name of the church should be tied to the builder of the church. Oftentimes, a building or a home is named after the person who built it. Jesus said, “I will build My church” (Matthew 16:18). Jesus built His one church. Would it not make sense for the church that He built to bear His name?
Second, the name of the church should be tied to the owner of the church. Often, a business is named after the person who owns it. Jesus purchased the church “with His own blood” (Acts 20:28). The church belongs to Him. Would it not make sense for the church that He bought to wear His name?
Third, the name of the church should be tied to the “husband” of the church. Usually, a bride will take her husband’s name when they marry. Interestingly, the church is referred to as “the bride” of Christ (Revelation 22:17), who is “married” to Christ (Romans 7:4). Jesus is the “bridegroom” (Matthew 25:1-13; Ephesians 5:23-25). Would it not make sense for the church to which He is married to bear His name?
Fourth, the name of the church should be found in the New Testament. In the New Testament, the church is referred to by various designations — such as “the church” (Ephesians 3:10), “the churches of Christ” (Romans 16:16), “the church of God” (1 Corinthians 1:2), “the body of Christ” (Ephesians 4:12), “the church of the living God” (1 Timothy 3:15), “the kingdom of His dear Son” (Colossians 1:13), etc.
Compare these Scriptural designations with many that you see around you today. It is important to note that these Scriptural expressions and designations for the church are not “proper names” or “titles” but marks of ownership. The Lord’s church belongs to Christ and will only bear one of the names that He has designated in His Word.
The name of the church is important to the Lord. In a search for the church of the Bible, what if one found a church that bears the name of some man or some religious act, or a name that is not even found in the Bible? If the name is not in the Bible, one could not rightly conclude that the church is the one in the Bible. Our desire today should be to find His church, and His church should be identifiable by bearing a name He has given to it
