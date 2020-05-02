During this trying time, if any of you have prayer requests please email us at beattieroad@yahoo.com or call us at (229) 435-2193. We will pray for you and with you. We love you and want to serve in whatever way is needed.
When the apostle Paul wrote to the church at Corinth, he wrote to a congregation that needed to get back on track. There was division, false teaching and sexual immorality. They needed to get centered and focused.
Many of us are like that. It seems that we are prone to “major in minors” and to forget the most important things. It is easy to get distracted by what seems so important in the moment.
When Paul addressed the problem of cohesion he asked this question, “Is Christ divided?” (1 Corinthians 1:13) In order to deal effectively with this situation, as well as the other problems, he put before them his attitude toward his work and the work of the church. He said, “For I determined to know nothing among you except Jesus Christ, and Him crucified.” (1 Corinthians 2:2)
He uses the cross as a focal point and centering idea. There are many things that we should give our attention to, but they should be secondary to the message of the cross. The Corinthians were caught up in the mundane things of the world and were becoming like the world. It seemed as though they bickered over anything.
Why should we center our minds and hearts on “Christ, and Him crucified?” A proper understanding and realization of the message of the cross will always help us to focus on the things that matter most. How can we stand at the foot of the cross and not realize heaven’s love for each of us? “For God so loved the world.” (John 3:16)
How can we be self-centered in light of such sacrifice? “Have this mind in you which was also in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 2:5) How can we fail to “comfort those who are in any affliction with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God.” (2 Corinthians 1:4) How can we fail to love and build relationships with all who stand at the foot of the cross? “This is My commandment, that you love one another, just as I have loved you.” (John 15:12)
Love took our Lord to this ultimate act of obedience. Centering our hearts and minds on the cross can have a transforming effect in the moment of contention or despair. The crucified Christ was the ultimate goal of heaven in the plan for our redemption. Look to the cross, center your mind on it and focus on what really matters. Not those things that have distracted you. Not the heat of an argument or the feeling of being defrauded in some way.
The cross can help us maintain focus and perspective in the moment and over a lifetime. Paul said, “That I may know Him and the power of His resurrection and the fellowship of His sufferings, being conformed to His death; in order that I may attain to the resurrection from the dead.” (Philippians 3:10-11)
