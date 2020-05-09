During this trying time, if anyone has prayer requests, email us at beattieroad@yahoo.com or call (229) 435-2193. We will pray for you and with you. We love you and want to serve in whatever way is needed.
An American tradition is that if you have a rabbit’s foot, good luck will come your way. I am not sure where this idea originated, but mankind has so often looked to find a magic potion or icon of some sort that will help them in times of trouble.
The Jews thought they had the ultimate item to help them in the midst of trouble. When the Philistine army came against the Israelites, the Jews were losing the battle. What was their “rabbit’s foot?” It was the Ark of the Covenant designed by God and which contained those tablets on which God had written the Ten Commandments. They brought it into the camp of Israel, believing it would help them win.
It didn’t work. “The ark of God was captured.” (1 Sam. 4:12) That ark had its purpose, but God never wanted it to be thought of as a good luck charm.
The Philistines could not decide what to do with the ark, but they finally decided it should be taken into the sacred house where their god, Dagon, was kept. The next morning, their idol was found lying face down “bowing” itself before the ark of God. So they stood Dagon upright again. Early the next morning, they came into their temple and this time Dagon had fallen again and his head and both of his hands were separated from his body. The only thing that remained was the torso of Dagon. (1 Sam. 5:1-5) God then brought a plague of tumors on the Philistines, so they immediately sought to return the ark to the Jews.
Is there any significance to this story? Perhaps the words of Psalm 115 and 135 give insight. David described the folly of worshiping idols when he said, “They have mouths but they do not speak; eyes they have, but they do not see; they have ears, but they do not hear; nor is there any breath in their mouths.” Dagon’s shattered head and helpless hands visually showed the foolishness of idolatry.
What does this have to do with us? While we may not think of America as having idols, Paul showed that whatever we covet after becomes our idol. (Col. 3:5) It is tragic to see our nation thinking that a man’s life consists of how many material possessions he can get. (Check Luke 12:15) Houses, cars, luxurious clothing, electronics, traveling and vacations have become the gods of so many around us. These dominate our society so much we become like those who unknowingly are idolatrous.
Have we not learned during recent events that these gods are unable to help us in the midst of the storm? By the way, remember that the rabbit’s foot did not help that crippled rabbit who still has three lucky charms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.