I would like to write a short note to you and welcome you to our worship services with the Beattie Road Church of Christ. It would be an honor to have you with us. I truly mean that, and I trust that you will indeed find a warm welcome from this church.
There are some things that you might notice about us as soon as you enter the building. First, the church at Beattie Road is made up of warm, friendly, easygoing folks. You, no doubt, would be welcomed by some loving smiles and heartfelt greetings. You might also notice how diversified the membership is here with all different kinds of folks, of all ages, races, from different places, but all united in one heart and mind. As you experience and observe these things about us, I hope you contemplate that this would be a great church home for you.
As we worship together, there are other things that may get your attention. One of the most noticed (and commented upon) aspects of our worship is the absence of a musical instrument (like a piano, organ or band) and also the absence of a choir or singing group of any kind. That may be different than what you have experienced elsewhere. The observance and partaking of the Lord’s Supper is also a notable element of our worship. If you have visited with us more than once, then you will know that this is a central part of our worship every Sunday. Often our guests will comment about the nature of the preaching and the careful use of Scripture throughout the sermons.
May I share with you the reason for these aspects of our worship? It’s rather simple, and it has nothing to do with us. All we are trying to do here (in our worship and in every facet of our work) is to go back to the Bible and to be the church that we read about in the New Testament. Jesus died for and established His church, and then He gave the New Testament as the sole guide for the church to follow in all of its works. That’s why we worship the way we do. As you experience and observe these things, I hope you contemplate that this would be a great church home for you.
Do you have any questions about the Church of Christ? If you have any questions about what you experienced, heard or observed while visiting with us, we would love to help you all we can. Would you be interested in having a personal Bible study, at a time and a place that are convenient for you? If that interests you, please let us know. You can speak to any member at our services or you can contact us at cjh43006@gmail.com and (229) 435-2193 or (870) 500-5535, and we will be happy to answer your questions and set up a Bible study with you. Once again, you would be our honored guest.
In Christian Love,
Charles J. Harris