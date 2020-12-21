One line can make all the difference in the world. Many have followed the line of a storm. So much of the possible destruction and chaos is determined by that line and how you look at it. Does it really mean that? Are they really serious? These are questions we ask when determining what will be our accepted reality, whether we like it or not.
One other line that has garnered a lot of opinion is, “He who has believed and has been baptized shall be saved.” (Mark 16:15) Here are some of the popular opinions:
“He who has believed and has been baptized, shall not be saved.” This view is held by at least two groups. First, by those who do not believe in God or the Bible, and therefore do not believe there is any need of saving. (Psalms 14:1) Also, those who believe in a god but not in the God of the Bible or His Son. (Romans 1:23) This is an obvious contradiction to the Bible. The Bible clearly teaches that there is a God, and salvation is found through His Son. (1 Timothy 2:3-6)
“He who has not believed and has not been baptized, shall be saved.” This belief is held by those who teach that God will save everyone eventually in some way. This view contradicts Jesus when He said that “few” would find salvation. (Matthew 7:13-14) It also contradicts the message of Paul when he mentioned those who would face the wrath of God. (Ephesians 5:5-6)
“He who has not believed and has been baptized, shall be saved.” This view is held by anyone who does not think that faith is necessary for salvation. For example, in the case of baptism of infants or for the dead. Faith is an important part of baptism (Acts 8:35-37) and salvation. (Romans 10:9-10) Without it, it is impossible to please God. (Hebrews 11:6)
“He who has believed and has not been baptized shall be saved.” This view is commonly referred to as faith only. It contends that one is saved before baptism, that baptism is not essential to salvation. The Bible teaches otherwise. Jesus stated that faith alone is not sufficient. (Matthew 7:21) The apostles also taught the essential nature of baptism. (Romans 6:17-18; Hebrews 5:9; 1 Peter 3:21) James plainly states that faith without works is a dead faith. (James 2:17, 26)
What if we take Jesus' words at face value? “He who has believed and has been baptized, shall be saved.” There is no room for error with this line. It harmonizes with Jesus and the rest of the New Testament. One must “believe” (Acts 8:36-37) and one must be “baptized” to enjoy the forgiveness of sins. (Acts 2:38; 22:16) Only those who come to Jesus in faith and act in harmony with His teachings can have the assurance of salvation. The words of Jesus and the Bible are clear.
