When Ananias came to Paul, as Acts 22:16 records, he asked one question which all should face. Ananias was hesitant to come to meet Saul of Tarsus, who was to become the great apostle Paul, because Paul was at the forefront of the assault being made against the church. At God’s urging, Ananias stood before the persecutor and asked one question. “And now why are you waiting?” This question should be answered by each of us, for we all face the decision about becoming a Christian.
Some are waiting because they have not heard about the salvation in Christ. However, this is not the case with those who are reading these words. The motivation for world evangelism is the fact that some have not heard of the Lord, yet that is not the case with you. Why are you waiting?
Some are waiting because they feel they are “good enough” spiritually. This view of how God judges a man is unknown to God. Some think that God will put all the good we have done on a heavenly balance scale and if it outweighs all the evil we have done, He will save us. The Judge of our eternal destiny has said that salvation is not by works of righteousness which we have done (Titus 3:5). It is not of works which we have done (Ephesians 2:8-10). Salvation is by grace, and the price of sin cannot be paid by doing more good than evil. “All our righteousness is filthy rags” (Isaiah 64:4). Why are you waiting?
Some are waiting because they do not feel worthy of salvation. They are so ashamed of past actions and those around them sometimes remind them of what they have done. What they fail to realize is that it is God who determines their worth. He is the One who decides who can be saved. Christ died for all and the invitation is for “whosoever” (Revelation 22:17). Why are you waiting?
Some are waiting because they feel they simply do not know enough. If this is why you are waiting, then think of how little was known by those who first obeyed the gospel. Read Acts 2 and listen to that first gospel sermon that was heard by the 3,000 who became Christians. They knew that Jesus was the Christ, that He was the Lord and He wanted them to repent and be baptized. Those in Acts 16 learned enough in just one hour to obey the gospel. They did not wait to commit their lives to the Lord. Why are you waiting?
Some are waiting for a better time to come for them to obey. They intend to obey the Lord, but not right now. Their heart has good intentions. What they fail to see is that this intention is a decision to not obey Him now. Satan has blinded them and won the battle. Let me ask again: Why are you waiting?