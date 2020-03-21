During this trying time, if any of you have prayer requests, please email us at beattieroad@yahoo.com or call us at (229) 435-2193. We will pray for you and with you. We love you and want to serve in whatever way is needed.
The title “man of God” had an interesting usage in the Old Testament books. It was used in reference to men who were used in special ways for God. Moses was named a man of God (Deuteronomy 33:1). It is easy to see how he was used for God. Samuel, the judge that anointed Saul and David, was a man of God. King David, arguably the best king Israel ever had, was a man of God (Nehemiah 12:24). Elijah and Elisha, the prophets, were both also among the men given this title (1 Kings 17:24; 2 Kings 8:7). There were also other people who were not as well-known as these who were named as men of God.
The parents of Samson had an interesting run-in with an angel they assumed to be a man of God in Judges 13. After Samson’s mother saw the angel, she went and “told her husband, saying, ‘A man of God came to me and his appearance was like the appearance of the angel of God, very awesome.’” (13:6) Manoah, Samson’s dad, also thought he was a man of God and offered him food. (13:15, 16) It wasn’t until the angel went up into heaven on the fires of the offering that they realized that this was an angel and not a man. This highlights an interesting concept: They saw the angel and thought first, “He is a man of God like the appearance of an angel, very awesome.”
We can clearly see that the title “man of God” was a special thing. It was used for prophets, judges and a king. So when we look into the New Testament, we see that it is only used twice (both times by Paul in the letters to Timothy). We know Timothy was a young man when he started his journeys with Paul. He had grown up with a Jewish mother and grandmother teaching him the Law and the Prophets. (2 Timothy 1:5) Paul writes to him, “But flee from these things, you man of God, and pursue righteousness, godliness, faith, love, perseverance and gentleness.” (1 Timothy 6:11)
Paul never says here, “You are a man of God like the ones of old.” However, this phrase is something that Timothy would notice, especially since it was used twice. “All Scripture is inspired by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, for training in righteousness; so that the man of God may be adequate, equipped for every good work.” (2 Timothy 3:16-17)
When we read these passages, we may miss the background and history that is tied to the title “man of God.” Timothy reads these letters and his mind goes back to the men of God that he grew up hearing about -- the men that shaped his nation’s history and God’s redemptive plan. Now he would be named among them, as a special servant, a man of God. In the same way, we can take up that mantel today. These verses leave the door open to future men who would seek to be a special servant and named among the men of God.
