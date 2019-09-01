ALBANY — Want a way to spend a beautiful sunny day? You could walk a trail ... sit on the dock and watch the sunlight as it trails across the water ... wet a hook and catch a fish ... swing so high your feet almost touch the sky ... make faces at a monkey.
Yes, right in Albany’s backyard is a natural treasure that we sometimes take for granted, a gem called Chehaw.
Chehaw was named for a Creek tribe that once inhabited the area. In the park’s early years of development, post-1937, many artifacts were found. Chehaw was founded for preservation, conservation and education and has become a cornerstone of southwest Georgia.
The park has so many activities that appeal to all ages. Families with children play for hours on the big beautiful playground at the Children’s Play Park. The Splash Park offers a cooling, safe place for visitors to get wet and wild on a hot day. If speed and excitement are the activities of the day, Chehaw has a nationally sanctioned BMX bike track.
The park also has many educational experiences throughout the complex, from the Creekside Education Center to animal encounters demonstrated by facility staff.
So many fascinating animals live in the zoo area of the park. From flamingos to rhinos, zoo patrons can visit with animals in their natural habitats. If strolling through the zoo drums up an appetite, the Savanna Café has traditional and delicious selections of food and drink.
Throughout the year, Chehaw has festivals and gatherings for the enjoyment of park visitors. Visitors can come for the day or stay for a while. Park camping areas offer welcoming accommodations for those who want to stay for the duration of a festival, for a weekend or a longer vacation.
For a beautiful venue that makes any special occasion even more special, the Creekside Center in the park offers an architectural wonder in an enchanting natural habitat. The Chimney at Chehaw offers a unique outdoor space for an event featuring a historical chimney, fireplace and hearth.
Chehaw is part of the Albany community and an asset that draws visitors from all over. On any given day, feel the breeze under the mossy oaks. Enjoy the ancient cypress trees while watching the wind ripple the water of Lake Chehaw. See everything this place of natural wonder has to offer, and you’ll be grateful for the day.