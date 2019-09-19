ALBANY — A calendar recently released by Chehaw has several events listed that might appeal to audiences of varying interests.
The attraction is hosting its Thru the Zoo 5K on Saturday. Registration is $35 and begins at 7 a.m. on race day, with the 5K starting at 8 a.m.
"Enjoy running the only 5K that takes you through Chehaw Park and zoo," park officials said. "Race 5K like something's chasing you.
"Race past the meerkats, run faster then the cheetahs, past the jeering monkeys, roaring bears and more. A beautiful flat course, that is nicely shaded with the scenic park to enjoy as you run your 5K."
Awards will begin promptly at 9 a.m.
The park along with Flint RiverQuarium, Thronateeska Hertiage Center, Albany Civil Rights Institute and Albany Museum of Art are participating in SWAPtember. This gives members a chance to “swap” memberships during the month so they can experience what each attraction has to offer.
Members of one of these attractions can get in free at the other attractions.
"This may not apply to special events, so please call ahead before you visit each institute," Chehaw officials said. "Members must have their membership card or temporary paperwork to gain access to any of the SWAPtember partners."
For more information regarding SWAPtember or membership at any of the organizations, contact the attractions directly.
Later in the fall, the Chehaw RC Camp is set for Nov. 9 and Nov. 16. The park's RC experts and camp counselors have teamed up to create two fun-filled Saturdays.
"This camp is a blend of our zoo camp which includes animal encounters, games, activities, plus amazing RC car experiences. Campers will get to learn how to build, repair and drive remote control cars," the park said.
Those without a car can register for both Saturdays and leave with one of their own. Individuals who do have a car should register for Nov 16 only to spend the day with the experts learning the basics or perfecting driving skills.
For more information or to register, visit https://chehaw.regfox.com/rc-camp-2019.
A traditional skills gathering event is set for Dec 6-8. The weekend is to be led by experienced instructors teaching traditional/primitive skills used by Native peoples around the world.
"Skills taught might include flint knapping, fire by friction, natural fiber cordage, bone tools, basketry, pottery, bows and arrows, atlatls and darts, edible and medicinal plants, blowguns, brain tan buckskin, twined bags, fingerweaving, traps and snares, fishing technologies and more," Chehaw officials said.
Individuals can register online at https://chehaw.regfox.com/chehaw-traditional-skills-gathering-2019.
While these events are taking place, the park's Cubs Program is meeting on the first First Friday of every month, the Chehaw Park Authority meets on the third Third Monday of each month and the Friends of Chehaw meets on the first Tuesday of each month.
A Chehaw RC Club Race is set for Saturday, Chehaw Night at Pretoria Fields is on Oct. 1, Fall Break Camp is on Oct. 14, the Josh Franklin Memorial Disc Golf Tournament is Oct. 19-20, Spooktacular is Oct. 26, the Muckalee Creek Arts and Crafts Show is Nov. 2-3, Animal Thanksgiving is Nov. 23 and the Festival of Lights is set for December.
The public is also encouraged to make plans to join the RiverQuarium on Sept. 28 for the annual Water, Wings and Wildlife Festival celebrating all creatures of the water, land and sky. This year marks the 15th birthday of the RiverQuarium with extra birthday-themed activities.
At the festival, many guests and vendors will be on hand with shows, demonstrations and information tables. Butterfly tent and birds of prey shows are scheduled, along with many environmental and community partners.
An education day is planned for students on the Friday preceding the festival.