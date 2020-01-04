ALBANY — Curious about the daily activities on the American frontier during the early 1700s? Visit Chehaw’s Frontier Festival from Jan. 10-12 to experience the day-to-day lives of those who lived on the frontier.
Campers and participants come from all over the country to spend the weekend living daily life as it was in the early 1700s through the years until approximately 1840. Tomahawk throwing competitions and black powder gun shooting demonstrations will be part of the weekend activities.
Early American primitive skills demonstrations include cooking, weaving, bow-making, blacksmithing, hide tanning, moccasin making and much more. Trade with the traders on hand at the frontier for traditional food and wares. If a weekend immersion experience is desired, primitive campsites are available. Wake up to cook that breakfast of bacon and eggs over the coals, and start the day as any settler on the frontier would have. Spend a day learning and participating in history as it is presented by people with extensive knowledge of frontier life.
Enjoy this weekend opportunity to see life as it was on the frontier. Sit back and warm your toes around the campfire and watch the surrounding traditions of the past.