Editor’s Note: The following is the second in a series of stories dealing with Hurricane Michael, which slammed into southwest Georgia a year ago, its impact and ongoing recovery efforts.
ALBANY — Chehaw is still open for business.
Hurricane Michael dealt a major blow to the park. One year later, recovery still continues while long-term plans are made for the future.
"There was a good bit of debris, particularly in public access areas, removed," Executive Director Tommy Gregors said.
Gregors said up to 23,000-cubic-yards of debris was picked up by April, about six months after the storm, with staff and volunteers working around the clock to get areas clear.
An agreement under the city of Albany contract with Ceres Environmental Services and Tetra Tech allowed for the removal of debris. Now, Gregors said, Chehaw is in the phase of detailed clean-up, including hanging limbs that may be a threat to the park's visitors.
"Public areas are back to a normal state," he said.
Even with operations in a normal state, some damage remains — specifically within the zoo. Fencing had to be replaced in areas, and roof damage to a building at the front of the park has since been mostly repaired with cosmetic work still outstanding.
"We have really been focused on safety and the visitor side of things," Gregors said.
The petting zoo, now back online, sustained some damage. The wolf exhibit is partially open, with some fencing repairs ongoing. Damage was done to the fencing at the bear exhibit, which has been repaired.
Gregors said the only exhibit that was totally destroyed was the lemur exhibit, which has yet to be brought back up. The intention is to revive it.
"We have been working with FEMA and GEMA on what would be eligible recovery projects," he said.
One good thing about a serious hit from a natural disaster is that it serves as a chance to rethink things and plan for the future. As part of its strategic planning process, Chehaw recently sent out an online survey to get feedback on how the visitor experience could be improved.
"We want to get public input," Gregors said.
Meanwhile, effort is being made to clean up the trees that are damaged and uprooted. Gregors said much of that work is not covered by FEMA or GEMA.
"The survey will guide us as we focus our efforts," he said.
Bridges and walkways, some of which did have to be repaired, are in safe condition. Gregors said the staff is doing daily checks, evaluating some of the problem areas they see as they walk through the grounds.
"We are going area by area, and it will take some time," Gregors said. "We want the public to see recovery and improvements as they go through."
While repairs take place, care must be taken to keep the natural state of the park intact. Officials at Chehaw have talked about certain projects, such as the relocation of some exhibits and walkways, that may impact things long-term.
"We want to make the type of experience the public wants," Gregors said.
Outside of the zoo, damage to Chehaw's playpark was repaired, and the disc golf group that utilizes the park repaired some of its stations so tournaments can continue there.
The disc golf group is one example of many of how volunteer efforts became critical in the restoration of Chehaw to what it is a year after the storm.
"If each group works on their area, it will come together in the end," Gregors said. "Without them, we would not be where we are today."
No animals were lost in the hurricane, and care for them continues now as it did prior to Michael. The Festival of Lights is set to come back, even though some of the trees that lights used to be hanging on are either damaged or missing.
"We will probably change that up some," Gregors said of the Festival of Lights. "We are working through that and will be making an announcement soon."
A final strategic plan is expected in November or December, from which specific action plans will develop and officials will determine what needs to be addressed first.
Like with the recovery effort, visible progress is being made, even if it is slow. Chehaw is eligible for some FEMA funding, but money is also coming from grants as well as contributions made from the public and fundraising events.
"The funding is always a challenge," Gregors said.
Chehaw has a long history with the Albany area, and the plan is for that history to remain intact. Educational outreach remains ongoing, as does partnerships with other area attractions.
In fact, the education staff at the park is still heavily sought out.
"I'd say Chehaw's educational department is the best around," Gregors said.