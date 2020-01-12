ALBANY -- Australia’s animal rescue organizations are in desperate need of funds while first responders from around the world continue to fight the wildfires devastating the country, and Chehaw staff would like to contribute to these relief efforts by hosting a local fundraiser.
Chehaw has 40 emu eggs, collected from its own Australian Grassland exhibit, hollowed by keepers and volunteers, that the park is selling to the public for $15 each. The staff's goal is to earn at least $500 and to send the donation within the next two weeks. Those interested can stop by the park's ticket booth between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day to purchase an egg.
All proceeds will be donated to WIRES, Australia’s largest wildlife rescue organization (www.wires.org.au/). This well-respected organization is actively caring for wildlife affected by these fires and is sharing its resources with rescue groups all over Australia.
Chehaw houses 15 emus, and last laying season, they produced more than 200 eggs. Just as farmers do with chicken eggs, zookeepers pull the eggs before the chicks develop so they are able to use them throughout the zoo. Many are given to other zoo animals for a little variety in their diets. They are served fried, boiled, or raw, with or without the shell. These eggs are also useful for craft projects, such as jewelry making, etching or painting.
Since each egg is unique in color, shape, size and speckling, they can be displayed in a cluster or singly without any additional decoration at all.
Chehaw is a nonprofit organization located at 105 Chehaw Park Road in Albany and is open every day of the year. Chehaw is driven by its mission of inspiring people to connect with nature and encouraging conservation action through positive recreational and educational experiences. The park, founded close to eight decades ago, has expanded to an 800-acre campus and includes a zoo that houses hundreds of animals in naturalistic exhibits and annually hosts more than 100,000 visitors.
From the zoo to endless recreational opportunities, Chehaw has an activity for every visitor. For more information, call (229) 430-5275.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.