ATHENS — Up until about five years ago, I had never really given much thought or consideration to apples. I was born with horticultural genes inherited from my mother and grandfather, but apples were either green and tart or red and sweet to me. I knew more about the various devices bearing an apple logo than the history and intricacies of apple varieties. That all changed when my wife and I bought our house, which happened to come with about 20 apple trees of various varieties.
As my apples started ripening that first summer into fall, I became introduced to the wide world of apples through characters like “King David,” “Jonathan,” “Grimes Golden,” “Lady” and others. And, just like characters in a good book, these varieties came with interesting histories, flavors and personalities.
The history of “Grimes Golden” is particularly well-documented. The best information is that a pioneer settler, Edward Cranford, planted an orchard from seeds in Brooke County, W.Va., around 1790.
The farm was sold to Thomas Grimes in 1802, who found one particular tree that produced a fine, golden fruit with excellent quality and keeping ability. These qualities led to it being replicated by grafting, with entire orchards being planted for commercial purposes.
Eventually, the original parent tree met its end in 1905, when it was blown over with a full load of nearly ripe apples. The tree was so important that gavels were made from the wood of the old tree and given to prominent men in the area. To this day, there is a granite monument where that old tree lived on State Route 27, two and a half miles east of Wellsburg, W.V., in the Grimes Golden Apple Park.
The apple has high genetic variability, which is part of the reason we have more than 7,500 known varieties and cultivars, many of which are chance seedlings. At one point, there were close to 1,600 cultivars grown in the South.
In 2010 the genome of “Golden Delicious,” whose parent is “Grimes Golden,” was sequenced. It contained about 57,000 genes, the highest number of any plant genome studied to date and more genes than humans.
Since apples must be cross-pollinated, we cannot plant the seeds from that fruit and expect the variety to have the same characteristics of the mother tree. So when a desirable variety was discovered, or bred in more modern times, cuttings from that tree are taken and propagated asexually.
This type of propagation, also referred to as clonal, can be done by rooting these cuttings, but most often it is done through grafting. Grafting is a horticultural technique wherein the desired variety or scion is attached to a rootstock or branch of another variety. So the “Grimes Golden” in my backyard is an exact clone of the original tree that was planted as a seed around 1790 and died in 1905.
To learn how to graft, the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension office in Cherokee County will host two apple-grafting sessions on March 26, at the Ball Ground Community Center. The classes will be held from 2-4:30 p.m. and 5:30-8 p.m. and the registration cost is $35.
Each session will begin with a lecture on the science behind grafting, followed by a fully hands-on lesson. Participants will be provided all the materials needed to graft, including five semi-dwarf rootstocks and a wide variety of scions to choose from.
This type of propagation sounds advanced, but I assure you it is quite simple. Last year, 62 people from across the state attended our grafting class and all but a handful had no prior grafting experience. By following up with last year’s participants, we found that the average success rate of the grafts was 80%.
For more information on how to register for one of the upcoming sessions, call the Cherokee County Extension office at (770) 721-7803 or go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/uga-extension-cherokee-county-is-hosting-a-grafting-workshop-registration-85664044463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.