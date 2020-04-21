ALBANY -- We hear often of businesses and individuals making contributions or selflessly giving in emergency situations. Such action is inspirational, but it's doubly so when a child is the impetus for such giving.
The Albany Herald received the following email recently:
This morning I was on the way the the fire station on Newton Road to get some paperwork signed by one of my customers that’s a firefighter. On the way, my daughter and I stopped to get her some doughnuts for breakfast. At the same time, Margo said, "Daddy we need to get some extra ones for the firemen because they really deserve them for all that they do." Didn’t know if this is something y’all can put in the paper as kind of a happy moment for all that’s going on in our town at this time.
Thanks so much!
Clark Stallings
Margo Stallings
Clark -- and Margo -- we definitely think such acts of kindness should be recognized, and we're honored to share it with the community. I know the firefighters appreciated what you guys did, and the community at large should as well. I can say one thing without a doubt: That girl was raised right! (CF)
