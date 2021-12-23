ALBANY — Once upon a time, a time not so long ago, there was a family with a Mama and Daddy and eight children: three boys and five girls. Materially speaking, the family didn’t have much, but in the realm of the human spirit, they had everything. They were family and had been divinely joined forever. Like Tanya Tucker’s song “Rich” says, “When people said we were poor, we were rich in another way.”
Mama and Daddy worked hard each day. Daddy worked at his job and Mama cooked, cleaned, and took care of her eight children. Her job was that of an angel.
The family looked forward to Christmas every year. Each of the siblings would try to earn some money to buy family gifts. All of the kids picked up pecans and sold them, but later the older ones were able to find jobs in town. One welded with Daddy, one bagged groceries, one worked at the library, one was a secretary, one worked at the movie theater, one had a bike paper route, and the two youngest continued to pick up pecans for their Christmas money.
The kids would take their earnings and go to the dime store, searching all of the aisles and tables for the perfect gift for each family member. How proudly the kids would take the wares up to the counter to purchase them. Believe it or not, some would cost only 10 cents. But they were so beautiful in the eyes of the givers, who held onto hopes that the receivers would delight in joy at their gifts.
One particular Christmas Eve, one of the older sisters was helping her younger siblings to get ready for bed. She talked about Santa Claus and how he would visit that night. The younger kids could see his jolly, happy face in their dreams, could hear the sleigh bells ringing. Christmas made the children feel like they were special.
The family would wake up Christmas morning with excitement. The parents would always give them one special gift. One that became an especially special gift was a Showboat. It was big, pink and white, and made of plastic. It had a stage on it where a lucky kid could perform four plays. It had scripts and figurines to act out the stories. They were “Heidi,” “Wizard of Oz,” “Cinderella” and “Pinocchio.” The favorite? “The Wizard of Oz,” of course.
The kids’ stockings were socks, and they had an orange, nuts, raisins, and hard candies in them. Mama had a styrofoam Snowman, where the other candies were stored. Each of the eight siblings would go to that Snowman to get whatever candy was left. Mama also set out an “edible” Christmas tree that was small, made of clear plastic, and had gum drops on it. Daddy would crack a coconut with a hammer, and the family always had Mama’s homemade coconut and caramel cakes, along with a special Christmas dinner.
Oh, the memories of that once upon a time.
♦ ♦ ♦
Compared to the Christmases of today, I can truly say that I never felt rushed or stressed during those long-ago Christmases. I enjoyed the season, and I had youth on my side. Now that I am older, I think about the baby Jesus. I can see him lying in a manger. A King that came to Earth to proclaim His love.
I believe in Santa and Jesus. I believe that Christmas is not just one day. I believe that Christmas is in our hearts. I believe in Mankind. I believe in the human spirit. I believe in love and peace.
Do you?
