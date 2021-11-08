THOMASVILLE -- The city of Thomasville will recognize Veterans Day through several community partnerships throughout the month of November.
“We are honored to have several opportunities to demonstrate the city’s support for veterans,” City Manager Alan Carson said in a news release. “It is through these collaborative efforts that we as an organization are able to make a larger impact throughout our community.”
Veterans Day is a national holiday held annually on Nov. 11. The day pays tribute to all American military veterans, living or dead, with a particular emphasis on thanking living veterans who served our country during war or peacetime.
“The city of Thomasville is partnering on several veterans’ initiatives this year, including a sponsorship of Vet Fest 2021,” Carson said. “Held on Nov. 13, Vet Fest is an all-day festival that can help connect veterans to vital services and resources. In addition, the event will feature music and community activities, with proceeds supporting veterans in need. The city of Thomasville is proud to sponsor this event.”
In addition to sponsoring Vet Fest, the Thomasville Police Department will be on-site for a community meet-and-greet and education opportunities.
“The City of Thomasville is home to a diverse staff, with many veterans among our departments,” Assistant City Manager Sheryl Sealy said. “It is important that, as an organization, we highlight our Team Thomasville members who have also bravely served our country. We’ll be doing this through a series of videos, social media posts, and other communications such as the city’s podcast, leading up to Veterans Day.”
City of Thomasville customers may also notice some “thank you veterans” messaging in various city communications.
“Thank you messaging will be featured on our local scroll channel on CNSNext, and will be highlighted on the city’s radio show and podcast,” Sealy said. “We are grateful for the service of our veterans and will be sharing that message anywhere we can.”
The Downtown and Tourism Development department also will share some important Veterans Day messaging on their social media pages.
“Downtown Thomasville features several veteran-owned businesses, as well as businesses that employ veterans,” Sealy said. “We want to highlight these individuals as a way to honor them.”
“Veterans bring a set of skills to our organization and our community at large that is invaluable,” Carson said. “The city is proud to highlight and honor these brave and hard-working men and women, on Veterans Day and every day.”
