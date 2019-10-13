ALBANY — The Albany Civil Rights Institute and Albany Symphony Orchestra are sponsoring a concert at 7 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the Old Mount Zion Church facility.
The church is located at 326 Whitney Ave., on the grounds of the Civil Rights Institute.
This concert will feature harpist Ann Hobson Pilot, the first African-American and first female to be the principal harpist for a major symphony orchestra. The event will mark the first appearance by ASO in Old Mount Zion Church.
Tickets may be purchased at the Albany Symphony Orchestra office located at 308 Flint Ave., at the door or online by visiting albanysymphony.org.
Ticket prices are $35 for reserved seats, $25 for general admission and $10 for military and students with ID.
For more information, contact ACRI Director Frank Wilson at (229) 432-1698 or ASO Executive Director Joelle Fryman at (229) 430-8933.