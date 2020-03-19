ALBANY -- For small business owner Stacie Porter Brown, staying afloat in the age of the coronavirus is currently a matter of thinking outside the kiln.
Brown, who has owned the Clay Spot for the past seven years, has come up with a way to protect herself, her staff and their customers from the potentially deadly virus that's impacting the world while keeping her business viable.
"This time is, basically, sink or swim for small businesses," Brown said. "In order to stay afloat, you've got to think outside the box, be creative.
"I'm a mom with a 10-year-old son at home now, but this business is our only income. I can't shut the door and walk away."
So what Brown did, after consulting with other paint-your-own pottery studio owners, is devise a way to keep the Clay Spot operating while the community goes through this uncertain period of social distancing and self-quarantine.
"Kids are at home with not a lot to do," the businesswoman said. "And they shouldn't be on play dates. So we've put together kid-friendly to-go kits that make it easy for parents.
"We have kits at all price points that will keep kids active, not just on their iPads all day. And we offer curbside service."
The process, as Brown explains it, is simple. After finding kids' specific interests, she and her staff put together all-inclusive kits that are ready for active kids. For example, the Clay Spot has pre-drawn canvases, ready for painting. Moms can choose from minions, unicorns, monsters or cupcakes. The kits contain the canvases, paints, brushes and a chart showing what colors may be used on the paintings.
The Clay Spot has pottery kits as well.
"We find out what the customer wants and get the kits ready," Brown said. "We call them to come pick them up, and they don't even have to get out of their vehicle. We handle the kits with gloves, hand them through the window to the parent and -- wham-bam -- they're gone. There's no physical contact, and the parents now have an activity to keep their kids busy."
The process works even for pottery creations.
"When they finish their creation, they bring it back to us to be glazed," Brown said. "We handle the pottery with gloves, but even then we let it sit for a while before placing it in our kiln. It's then fired -- at up to 1,800 degrees -- and when the project is ready, we call the parent to pick it up, again curbside. There's no coming in the store, no touching or contact."
Brown said that since completely closing her business is not an option, she's tried to be creative in finding a way to stay afloat while helping her customers get through this period of minimal social contact. The paucity of interaction, though, has made daily operation difficult.
"The thing that has made owning the Clay Spot so special to me is the interaction with our amazing customers," she said. "We've had to close our kids' playroom, which is sad. As a business owner, I've never had to go through anything like this before. It's a matter now of being creative, doing anything we can to maintain our income. But this is not just financial to me. I've never had to fear for my business' future, and it hurts to think about such a possibility.
"I hope this is an opportunity, with our to-go kits, that will allow the community to support a local small business that's doing everything it can to stay afloat. We're going to do everything we can to survive. The Clay Spot has been in Albany for 22 years. It's not going to end with me; not on my watch."
Brown said that while the to-go kits and curbside customer service will continue at the Clay Spot, the store is closed to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.