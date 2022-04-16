ALBANY -- There's no need to waltz around this, let's go ahead and get it out there: Cleveland Shannon is an anomaly.
At a time -- especially in what we're calling post-COVID -- when employers are begging people to come back to work or to fill new jobs that are available, only to find few takers, many having decided they like the concept of doing nothing for a living, Shannon is the antithesis of today's typical worker.
In addition to his primary position at BJ's Country Buffet restaurant, a job he's held now for 20 years, Shannon has a series of "side hustles" that, essentially, keep him busy during most of his down time.
At 48, single -- with "a really great girlfriend" -- and living at home with his mother to help take care of her, Shannon usually spends hours a week before he comes to BJ's working at Bee Back Liquor on Gillionville Road, the adjacent College Corner convenience store and the Neighborhood Grocery on Gordon Avenue. He does grunt work at each location: stocking shelves, cleaning cooler windows, policing parking lots, mopping and doing general cleanup chores.
But, as Shannon's boss at BJ's -- businesswoman B.J. Fletcher -- points out, "Cleveland has a tremendous work ethic; he's somebody you know you can count on. As my Mom used to say, 'Cleveland's just a good young 'un.'"
Shannon credits his "workaholic father" as the inspiration for his anti-idle-time work ethic.
"I see so many people today who refuse to even look for work, and it makes me said," he said. "I don't understand people who have that kind of attitude. I have always worked, just like my dad always worked. I want the people I work for to know I'm dependable, rain, sleet or snow.
"I know that going to work every day, being that person that is dependable, can be a challenge and it's easy to skip out on work. But I've always tried to do the right thing."
You'll get no debate from any of Shannon's supervisors:
"He always does a good job, no matter what the task is. And the fact that he's from right here in our neighborhood makes what he does even more valuable. The people here know him and respect him." Ali -- manager of Neighborhood Grocery
"I'm still having trouble finding reliable help; that's a problem nationwide. But Cleveland's hung in there with me; I know I can count on him to do the job he's been hired to do. Politicians have not done the right thing by small businesses, so we continue to struggle. But I know I can count on this young man." -- Qaihsan Ahsan, owner of College Corner
"Cleveland takes a lot of work off me because I know he's always going to show up on time and he's always going to do his job the way it's supposed to be done. It's hard to find employees nowadays who even show up for work, but he's definitely a hard worker. I count on him." -- Dipen "Dee" Patel, owner of Bee Back Liquor
"At a time in our country where it's rare to find people willing to work, where the government is encouraging people not to work, employees like Cleveland are hard to find. He's been with me 20 years and 3 months, and he's never called in. If he does have to miss a day, he lets me know well in advance. He just has this mindset that if you want something in life, you have to work for it. I love that about him." -- Fletcher
Shannon's older sister, Selena Shannon, whom he lovingly calls "Boss" because she "helped raise me," speaks of her brother's work ethic with a sisterly pride that is evident. A hard worker herself until a blood disorder left her disabled, Selena Shannon agrees that their father was the inspiration for the family's willingness to work.
"Daddy instilled those ideals in me, and he definitely instilled them in Cleveland," she said. "And I'm so proud that he's just turned out to be such a good guy. Cleveland is humble, and he's been through his share of storms, but at the end of the day, he's doing things the right way and he's getting his blessings."
In his down time -- what little there is -- Shannon says he likes to shoot billiards or pool. But usually you'll find him on the job, hard at work, carrying out his tasks with a determination that's remarkable in this day.
"I do this for the people out there, the ones who go to work every day and work hard to make a living," he said. "One of the things my dad taught me is to never give up. So I just tell myself every day, 'No one is going to cut you any slack.'
"I may have to take the bus or ride my bicycle, but when I'm supposed to be at work, I'm going to be there."
