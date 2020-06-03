MIAMI — Hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean started June 1, although for the sixth year in a row, the first named storm of the season formed prior to that date. Forecasters at NOAA and other experts are predicting a more active than normal hurricane season for 2020.
Hurricanes get most of their energy from warm water, and water temperatures are warmer than average in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Also, the El Niño-Southern Oscillation cycle, a naturally occurring cycle in the Pacific Ocean, which helps to predict the severity of a hurricane season, is predicted to have ENSO-neutral conditions this summer and fall (with La Niña potentially forming later in the year). These conditions favor Atlantic hurricane formation because the increased vertical wind shear capable of ripping apart budding hurricanes, typically supplied by El Niño, will be absent.
While climate change may not increase the frequency of hurricanes, it intensifies their impact. Research shows the proportion of strong hurricanes (Category 4 and 5 storms) has increased by 25-30% per degree Celsius of warming, and similar increases are projected in the future.
Climate change may also contribute to hurricanes’ more rapid intensification (an increase in wind speed of at least 35 mph in 24 hours), as observed in recent decades. Rapid intensification can make hurricanes more dangerous, leaving coastal residents little time to prepare for or evacuate from a strengthening storm. Damage from hurricanes increases logarithmically with wind speed, meaning a small increase in wind speed causes a much larger increase in the damage potential of a storm. For example, a 95 mph hurricane can produce nearly seven times more damage than a 75 mph hurricane.
In addition to increasing the severity of storms, global warming increases rainfall. Warmer air can hold more moisture (for every 1°F increase in temperature, the air can hold 4% more water). Recent studies have found that the heavy rainfall that made hurricanes Harvey and Maria so destructive was made significantly more likely by human-caused warming.
Finally, storm surges are getting a boost from a higher, rising sea. Global mean sea level has already risen almost a foot above pre-industrial levels and could rise another 1-to-8 feet by the end of the century, depending on greenhouse gas emissions. Storm surge is the leading cause of loss of life during hurricanes, causing half of all fatalities from hurricanes making landfall in the U.S.
