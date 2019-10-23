ALBANY – With graduation quickly approaching, students are transitioning from college to hopeful job candidates. Optimistic applicants must be prepared for both internships and job opportunities and Albany State University is helping to ensure students are dressed for success.
The second annual Suit Up For Success Clothing Drive is designed to promote professionalism and assist students in need of business attire. The initiative is hosted by M.A.L.E.S. (Men Advocates for Leadership, Excellence and Success) Mentors and the Delta Delta Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.
This collaborative initiative encourages students, faculty, staff and community members to donate gently used professional clothing such as ties, dress shirts, dress pants, belts, blazers, skirts and dress shoes.
Howard Weatherspoon, a senior majoring in mathematics and a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, said the drive was designed to give back to the student population.
“We also encourage our students to participate in dressing for success each Wednesday, in hopes we can set a new standard,” Weatherspoon said. “This is a great way to prepare students for a greater level of professionalism.”
As students prepare to work in the professional world, it is important that they have some form of professional attire, according to Antonio Leroy Sr., ASU director for M.A.L.E.S. Mentors. The drive gives students the opportunity to properly prepare for job interviews, career fairs and internships.
“You don’t want to close the door to a golden opportunity due to the lack of dress etiquette,” Leroy said.
M.A.L.E.S. Mentors officials say they believe it is important to prepare students for a path of success.
“We’re trying to make a difference and help students be successful in all areas of their lives,” Dineta O’Hara, community engagement specialist for M.A.L.E.S. Mentors, said.
All students are encouraged to donate to the clothing drive, which accepts items for both men and women. RayDarius Childs, a junior majoring in forensic science and president of M.A.L.E.S., said both organizations are looking for an even greater turnout this year.
“This event was designed to help students who are in need. This will give everyone the opportunity to dress professionally and prepare for their careers,” Childs said.
Donations will be accepted through Oct. 31. Items can be dropped off at the ASU Student Affairs suite (yellow donation box) located in the Student Center (East).