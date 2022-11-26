garden.jpg

The Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens holiday light show, "December Nights and Holiday Lights," will take place on select nights through Dec. 24 in Savannah.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

SAVANNAH -- The Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens at the Historic Bamboo Farm, operated by University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, will soon be spreading holiday cheer with its December Nights and Holiday Lights event.

On select days in November and December, visitors can view nearly 5 acres of the gardens lit up for the holidays.

Amanda Budd is a writer with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.