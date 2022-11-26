SAVANNAH -- The Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens at the Historic Bamboo Farm, operated by University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, will soon be spreading holiday cheer with its December Nights and Holiday Lights event.
On select days in November and December, visitors can view nearly 5 acres of the gardens lit up for the holidays.
The full list of dates can be found on the gardens’ website. This year’s event will return to a walk-through format so that visitors can take their time enjoying the new displays.
“We are thrilled to be returning to a family-oriented walk-through event,” Tim Davis, CGBG director and UGA Extension Chatham County coordinator, said. “During 2020 and 2021, we were able to provide a COVID-safe alternative experience, but we are looking forward to greeting the community face-to-face again. We encourage visitors to take their time and enjoy the experience with their families. We’ve had fun this year creating so many new displays and experiences.”
Displays have been added to new sections, including Santa Land in the newly constructed Children’s Garden, which will host Santa Claus each night of the festivities. Children are welcome to visit with Santa and take pictures. They can also drop off their letters to Santa at the special mailbox located at the Andrews Center.
A variety of food selections will be available, including light dinner options at the Dawg House Café and a hot chocolate and coffee bar at Santa’s Sweet Shoppe, which will also be selling s’mores packages to be used at s’mores stations located around the gardens.
Visitors also can drop by the Holly Jolly Market for Christmas gift shopping.
The staff and volunteers at CGBG work all year planning and designing this event and look forward to seeing guests enjoy the gardens in their illuminated glory this year. All proceeds from the event go back to the garden for maintenance and upkeep so that visitors can enjoy the gardens year-round.
Children aged 3 and under are admitted for free, and tickets for other visitors are $15 per person. Tickets can be purchased on the CGBG website.
Amanda Budd is a writer with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.