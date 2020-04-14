ATLANTA – As daily reminders ramp up to practice healthy habits during the COVID-19 pandemic, those who provide the healthiest food possible must adapt to the changing landscape to stay afloat.
Local farmers, food producers, and farmers markets across metro Atlanta and Georgia are motivated now more than ever to increase public access to nutritious, immune-boosting food – but they will need our help to plant, harvest, and shift to new models for selling and distributing their produce.
Local food organizations Georgia Organics, Food Well Alliance, Community Farmers Markets, Wholesome Wave Georgia, Global Growers Network, The Common Market Southeast, and Atlanta Farmers Coalition have teamed up to create a way for people to support local food and the farmers who grow it: The Farmer Fund COVID-19 Emergency Relief Campaign. Seed funds have already begun to flow in from individuals and foundations, including the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, the Zeist Foundation, and the Wilbur and Hilda Glenn Family Foundation.
“There’s no safer food than locally-grown food. It is urgently needed during this pandemic, but also for the resilience of our communities moving forward,” said Kim Karris, executive director of Atlanta nonprofit Food Well Alliance, a collaborative network of local food leaders that works to build thriving farms and gardens across metro Atlanta. “We’ve got to keep growers growing through this crisis. The COVID-19 Farmer Fund brings our local food system leaders together to equip our farmers with resources to continue providing fresh, nutritious food for those who most need it.”
The original Farmer Fund — currently led by Georgia Organics — was already in place to help farmers during natural disasters.
“While the initial purpose was specific to natural disasters in the traditional sense, it quickly became apparent that a pandemic like COVID-19 is its own natural disaster – and is certainly an emergency,” Georgia Organics President/CEO Alice Rolls said. “We got approval from our board to temporarily shift to a collaborative fundraising effort specifically for COVID-19 relief. All of the organizations have been eager to work together and partner in promoting the campaign.”
The special COVID-19 Farmer Fund campaign will not only assist farmers, but also farmers markets and other local food entities.
“It is imperative that access points to fresh, local food remain open, even as social distancing increases,” Community Farmers Markets Executive Director Katie Hayes said. “In an effort to further address the health, safety, and security of our community members, vendors and staff, we’ve debuted ShopCFMATL.org, our online farmers market. Our five farmers market locations serve as weekly pick-up spots.”
Wholesome Wave Georgia plays a critical day-to-day role at Georgia farmers markets — online and at market — by matching SNAP/EBT purchases dollar for dollar through its Georgia Fresh for Less program. A food-insecure customer purchasing $10 worth of fresh produce can get another $10 worth of produce. Wholesome Wave Georgia Executive Director Will Sellers says the organization is focused on maintaining access to fresh, locally grown food.
“Not only are families being affected by the pandemic, but our small, independent farmers are feeling it at home and in their pocketbooks and wallets. Feeding more families boosts farmers’ sales, and that benefits our local economy as well,” Sellers said.
Other local food leaders are sharing logistical resources.
“We’re offering trucks, drivers and refrigeration,” Common Market Executive Director Bill Green said.
Global Growers Network has offered several walk-in coolers and a delivery van.
“For the past 10 years, we have partnered with more than 300 new American families who grow culturally relevant food for their families and local marketplaces,” Global Growers Network Executive Director Robin Chanin said. “If there’s one thing we’ve learned from this community of ex-refugees, it is how to be resilient in the face of adversity.”
The Atlanta Farmers Coalition is a networking group for farmers serving the metro Atlanta area. The group includes more than 45 farmers representing 30 urban farms. Atlanta Farmers Coalition President Maurice Small said the coalition is working to connect local farmers with new markets and ensure their farms and businesses remain open during the pandemic.
“We’re focused on filling gaps within the local food system and positioning current and aspiring farmers to provide for their neighborhoods,” Small said.
Bottom line: If you ate today, you can thank a farmer. Small-scale sustainable farmers, farmers markets, and other local food-producers are stepping up, helping one another, and getting creative about alternative ways to offer their goods and services so we can all have the safest possible access to healthy, immune-boosting food. Community support will be the critical lifeline for their operations to survive.
Donate to The Farmer Fund COVID-19 Emergency Relief Campaign at thefarmerfund.org.
To see several ways farmers and local businesses are innovating to keep you healthy and well -fed during COVID-19, visit the Food Well Alliance resource page at www.foodwellalliance.org/covid19/#resources and visit the comprehensive Georgia Food Guide at gfg.georgiaorganics.org.
