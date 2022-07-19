TIFTON -- Parents all over America are gearing up for move-in day, when they will take their sons and daughters to college and leave them, a prospect that can lead to sleepless nights.
They and their children will load an unnecessary amount of stuff in cars and trucks, all of which will be deposited in a tiny dorm room along with some other kid’s unnecessary amount of stuff. I was there a few years ago; my husband and I were preparing to send our twin daughters off to the University of Georgia. These two children, who had spent almost every night under our roof since they were born, were about to leave for a place filled with both promise and peril. I did some tossing and turning thinking about that.
I’m here, though, to offer a bit of reassurance. It turns out that Gerald and I weren’t sending our kids off alone. They were surrounded by a phalanx of teachers and mentors who stood with them, from Tift County 4-H leaders to ministers and volunteers at Tifton’s First Baptist Church. I imagine this is true for most students who head to college.
Rachel and Sarah joined 4-H in the fifth grade and continued through high school. I credit 4-H with giving them many of the tools to succeed in college and in their professions, one example of which is the ability to communicate. Because of long-time Tift County Program Assistant Connie Pannell, my girls are comfortable speaking before groups large and small; they can communicate their thoughts clearly both orally and in writing.
Those junior and senior DPA competitions where Miss Connie taught them to write and deliver effective speeches (with no note cards) did them a ton of good. Dairy Quiz Bowl and Consumer Judging strengthened these skills, as well as their ability to think critically. Poultry Judging competitions introduced them to what would become their passion: chickens. Extension Agent Brian Tankersley was known for his ability to teach his poultry judging teams to evaluate a product and deliver reasons for the evaluation effectively. Under his tutelage, the Tift County Poultry Judging Team won the national title when my girls were seniors in high school, and Sarah and Rachel had the two highest scores, respectively, at the competition.
I say all this not to brag on my daughters but to remind parents that all the teachers, coaches and ministers their children had throughout all the school, church and other activities they enjoyed will be standing with their kids when they leave home.
Another important influence on my daughters was Tifton’s First Baptist Church. The ministers and volunteers there nurtured their spiritual life. Gerald and I provided the foundation and guided our daughters in their religious, moral and ethical growth, but we were aided by the people at FBC. Those ministers and volunteers who did their best to model Christ-like behavior were standing with Sarah and Rachel, too, when they moved to Athens. We were comforted knowing that those who demonstrated values such as kindness, generosity, honesty and respect for all people were standing with our girls when we said goodbye on move-in day.
The army standing with our kids didn’t stop growing when they got to college. Rachel and Sarah found mentors at UGA, professors in the Poultry Science Department. Gerald and I learned at orientation that the department chair’s father had been a professor at Virginia Tech, Gerald’s alma mater, and had been one of my husband’s professors, a connection that brought us parents immeasurable comfort. These professors were excellent mentors academically and professionally, but they also made my daughters feel as if they were part of a family, a community who supported them and guided them as they enjoyed that special time that college provides when students can mostly be adults but still have the protection of being children when they need it.
I’m a college professor, and my daughters’ experiences are not unique to UGA. At my college, we faculty value the opportunity to establish relationships with our students and mentor them as they grow. We don’t try to challenge the beliefs they have been taught at home; our goal is to give students the skills they need to thrive in an increasingly complex and diverse world. And we are standing with all those others who have helped get these sons and daughters, grandsons and granddaughters, nieces and nephews to our campus.
Like all college students, my daughters, I’m sure, did some dumb things. Occasionally, I’ll get a whiff of some possible errant behavior, like when Rachel asked if I knew that the contents of a bottle of champagne would fit inside a large Chick-Fil-A cup. I did not know that, and I tried not to think how she did. But we got no middle-of-the-night phone calls asking for bail money or worse, so Gerald and I figured we were lucky.
Today my daughters are responsible and caring citizens who pay their own bills and still seek our advice and company. We are incredibly proud of them. We couldn’t have arrived here, though, without move-in day.
One of my mentors gave me some excellent advice in the days before we were to take Sarah and Rachel to college. She said that we should take our kids, unload their stuff, see that they were settled and leave. She has three children, and she said she learned after taking the first one to Berry that this was least painful for all concerned. I thought this sounded like good advice, so that is what we did. We left our girls with their 4-H friends, and I won’t say it was easy as we drove away from Oglethorpe House, but we did it.
Gerald and I stopped in Madison for lunch, and he was surprised when I ordered a beer, not something I usually do in the middle of the day. When the waitress asked if I wanted a “regular” or “tall” beer, Gerald was again surprised when I said, “Tall.” I was OK after that, got over being a little weepy in the truck before we got there. I recommend a libation to ameliorate such feelings, for those who can appreciate a drink in the middle of the day, but, regardless, know this: You have prepared your children for this moment, their first significant move toward being an adult, and they are not alone. You and all those who helped in that preparation will be standing with your kids as they make that scary step.
