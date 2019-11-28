ALBANY -- Saturday, in case you haven't caught the frequent reminders, will be Small Business Saturday. In its 10th year of celebrating small businesses, the special day has become something that most have begun to recognize, whether it be the logo associated with the special campaign or the #ShopSmall that we begin seeing around this tine of year.
But where did the concept originate? What does it mean for Albany? Why should we participate in shopping small on the Saturday after Thanksgiving? Knowing a little more of what these things mean can often lead to people being more interested in participating.
Many times we do not even realize we are doing it, but when you take a class at your local yoga studio, buy a pint from your local brewery, buy a hand-made bag or piece of jewelry from a local artisan, you are shopping small and supporting local. We don’t often think about where our money goes once it has been spent; we just go on about our day and continue with our list of things to do. The impact you make, however, when shopping small, actually makes a pretty big difference.
As a matter of fact, for every $1 you spend at your favorite neighborhood spot, 67 cents stays within your community, per the Amex-commissioned 2018 Small Business Economic Impact Study. Therefore, shopping small on Small Business Saturday – and all year long – can add up to a major impact for our local community.
Small Business Saturday actually began in 2010, and American Express explains why they started the movement.
“American Express cares deeply about thriving communities and believes small businesses are at the core of every successful neighborhood," the company said on its website. "That's why — in the midst of the recession in 2010 — we created Small Business Saturday on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage people to Shop Small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.”
The first year was a success, and the next year the shop small movement gained momentum. Many local officials across the country jumped on board to promote it within their communities.
In Albany, Barbara Rivera Holmes, president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, said that the local chamber began participating in 2012 and has continued to do so every year since.
“Small Business Saturday is more than just economic impact, it reaches further to community impact and loyalty to locally owned small businesses which then make a significant impact on the flavor of your community,” Holmes said.
Small businesses and local shops downtown and around town definitely help to create more vibrant communities. But without patrons coming through the doors, it is much harder to keep those doors open. Remember, these local shops don't have a corporate backbone carrying them through the dry spells.
There are plenty of reasons to shop small. In the locally owned stores, you are more likely to be recognized, assisted and remembered when you come back. There is something about a connection you make when you walk through the doors of a boutique or your local frame shop as opposed to the large department stores or larger retail frame shop, that just makes you feel appreciated. Shoppers know they will be taken care of with sincerity and their patronage will be appreciated.
This year, when making your Christmas list, think about some of the local boutiques, spas, golf courses, family memberships to your local attractions, pop up vendor markets with local artisans. These are the staples in your community and where your dollars will go the farthest locally. These are also the gifts that will be appreciated as they hold a little extra love within them. Many, after all, were crafted specifically for the person they are being gifted to.