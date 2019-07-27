When August hits, it’s time to start thinking about getting ready to go back to school. Everyone is covered for books, pencils and backpacks. But what about wardrobe?
Brooklyn Cloth offers college kids and boys the top 10-15 must haves. Color blocking, denim, bomber jackets, graphic tees, twill and knit jogger pants are on display for this back-to-school season at Brooklyn Cloth. We are taking it back with a '90s vibe.
Color blocking looks, including graphics and verbiage, are becoming very popular additions because of their contrasting bright color coordination and on-trend graphics, ranging from embroidered roses to embroidered phrases.
Denim is a staple that never goes out of style. The look of denim has not changed much but feels more like a jacket that you already have owned, with a worn-in distressed look. Twill and knit jogger pants are still the hottest items and in demand.
Brooklyn Cloth has cool pullover hoodies and bomber jackets with verbiage that scream "hustle" and "legend" because, let’s face it, your guy will be a legend. The tops and jackets are versatile to keep it casual for a comfy look or to style it up. Either way, he’s dressed and ready before the bell rings.
Brooklyn Cloth focuses on the Gen-Z and millennial consumer, someone who isn’t defined by style, but is likely to mix high and low and dresses the way they feel that day. What makes our product unique is that we design from the textile level. We work with yarn mills to produce our textiles that are exclusive to Brooklyn Cloth.