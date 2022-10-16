WASHINGTON -- Here's a look at how Georgia's members of Congress voted over the previous week.
The House and Senate are now in recess, and are scheduled to return to session after the early November elections.
WASHINGTON -- Here's a look at how Georgia's members of Congress voted over the previous week.
The House and Senate are now in recess, and are scheduled to return to session after the early November elections.
HOUSE VOTES:
CONTINUING APPROPRIATIONS: The House has agreed to the Senate amendment to the Continuing Appropriations and Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act (H.R. 6833) sponsored by Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., to provide continuing appropriations for government spending through Dec. 16, and add $12.3 billion of aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia, as well as increase funding for disaster response programs. The vote, on Sept. 30, was 230 yeas to 201 nays.
NAYS: Loudermilk R-GA (11th), Allen R-GA (12th), Scott, Austin R-GA (8th), Clyde R-GA (9th), Greene R-GA (14th), Carter R-GA (1st), Ferguson R-GA (3rd), Hice R-GA (10th)
YEAS: Bishop D-GA (2nd), Scott, David D-GA (13th), McBath D-GA (6th), Bourdeaux D-GA (7th), Johnson D-GA (4th), Williams D-GA (5th)
SEPTEMBER 11 ATTACKS: The House has passed the Fairness for 9/11 Families Act (H.R. 8987) sponsored by Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., to fund one-time payments to a group of relatives of people killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Nadler said the bill was a needed correction of a mistake whereby some relatives of those killed had not received payments from the United States Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund, because of receiving payments from the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. The vote, on Sept. 30, was 400 yeas to 31 nays.
YEAS: Loudermilk R-GA (11th), Bishop D-GA (2nd), Allen R-GA (12th), Scott, Austin R-GA (8th), Scott, David D-GA (13th), Greene R-GA (14th), McBath D-GA (6th), Carter R-GA (1st), Bourdeaux D-GA (7th), Ferguson R-GA (3rd), Johnson D-GA (4th), Williams D-GA (5th)
NAYS: Clyde R-GA (9th), Hice R-GA (10th)
There were no key votes in the Senate this week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.