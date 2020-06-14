WASHINGTON -- Here's a look at how Georgia's members of Congress voted over the previous week.
Along with roll call votes this week, the Senate also passed the Confucius Act: (S. 939) to establish limitations regarding Confucius Institutes; the Stop Senior Scams Act (S. 149) to establish a Senior Scams Prevention Advisory Council; and the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (S. 3637) to extend lease protections for servicemembers under stop movement orders in response to a local, national or global emergency.
There were no key votes in the House this week.
SENATE VOTES:
AIR FORCE CHIEF: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Charles Q. Brown Jr., to be the Air Force's chief of staff. Brown, who was named a general in mid-2018, has been an Air Force officer since 1984, and most recently was the commander of Pacific Air Forces. The vote, on June 9, was unanimous with 98 yeas.
YEAS: Perdue R-GA
