WASHINGTON -- Here's a look at how Georgia's members of Congress voted over the previous week.
There were no key votes in the House this week.
SENATE VOTES:
CONSIDERING BARRETT NOMINATION: The Senate has tabled a motion sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., that would have indefinitely postponed the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to serve on the Supreme Court. Schumer said that in its rush to confirm Barrett before the November elections, Republican senators had "trampled over norms, rules, standards, honor, values -- any of them -- that could possibly stand in its monomaniacal pursuit to put someone on the Court who will take away the rights of so many Americans." A motion opponent, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the Senate needed to return to its tradition of rationally treating judicial nominees and stop the two-decade trend of politicizing its role of reviewing nominees. The vote to table, on Oct. 23, was 53 yeas to 44 nays.
YEAS: Perdue R-GA
BARRETT NOMINATION: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to serve as a justice on the Supreme Court. Barrett has been a federal appeals court judge since November 2017, and previously was a Notre Dame law professor and legal scholar. The vote, on Oct. 26, was 52 yeas to 48 nays.
YEAS: Perdue R-GA
