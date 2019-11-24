WASHINGTON -- Here's a look at how Georgia's members of Congress voted over the previous week.
Along with roll call votes this week, the Senate also passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act (S. 1838); the Placing Restrictions on Teargas Exports and Crowd Control Technology to Hong Kong Act (S. 2710) to prohibit the commercial export of covered munitions items to the Hong Kong Police Force; and the State and Local Government Cybersecurity Act (S. 1846) to provide for engagements with state, local, tribal and territorial governments,
The House also passed the North American Wetlands Conservation Extension Act (H.R. 925) and the Fostering Stable Housing Opportunities Act (H.R. 4300) to provide federal housing assistance on behalf of youths who are aging out of foster care.
HOUSE VOTES:
TARIFFS AND SUPPORT FOR EXPORTS: The House has passed an amendment sponsored by Rep. Haley M. Stevens, D-Mich., to the United States Export Finance Agency Act (H.R. 4863). The amendment would emphasize export financing for small businesses in sectors of the economy that have been damaged by retaliatory tariffs imposed on U.S. goods by China and other countries. The vote, on Nov. 15, was 396 yeas to 27 nays.
YEAS: Loudermilk R-GA (11th), Bishop D-GA (2nd), Scott, Austin R-GA (8th), Scott, David D-GA (13th), Graves R-GA (14th), McBath D-GA (6th), Carter R-GA (1st), Lewis D-GA (5th), Woodall R-GA (7th), Johnson D-GA (4th)
NAYS: Allen R-GA (12th), Ferguson R-GA (3rd), Hice R-GA (10th)
FINANCING EXPORTS AND IMPORTS: The House has passed the United States Export Finance Agency Act (H.R. 4863) sponsored by Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif. The bill would reauthorize through 2029 and make changes to the U.S. Export Finance Agency and its Export-Import Bank, including increasing the Bank's lending limit to $175 billion and adding provisions to finance renewable energy programs, allow the Bank to remain in operation when it lacks a board of directors, and finance exports from U.S. territories such as Puerto Rico and Guam. The vote, on Nov. 15, was 235 yeas to 184 nays.
NAYS: Loudermilk R-GA (11th), Allen R-GA (12th), Scott, Austin R-GA (8th), Graves R-GA (14th), Carter R-GA (1st), Woodall R-GA (7th), Ferguson R-GA (3rd), Hice R-GA (10th)
YEAS: Bishop D-GA (2nd), Scott, David D-GA (13th), McBath D-GA (6th), Lewis D-GA (5th), Johnson D-GA (4th)
DISASTER ASSISTANCE GRANTS: The House has passed the Reforming Disaster Recovery Act (H.R. 3702) sponsored by Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, to codify into law the structure of the Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program. Green said the bill's reforms of the block grant program sought to resolve "the persistent long-term disaster recovery crisis" that hampers the effective delivery of the federal government's disaster recovery resources. The vote, on Nov. 18, was 290 yeas to 118 nays.
YEAS: Loudermilk R-GA (11th), Bishop D-GA (2nd), Scott, David D-GA (13th), McBath D-GA (6th), Lewis D-GA (5th), Johnson D-GA (4th)
NAYS: Allen R-GA (12th), Scott, Austin R-GA (8th), Graves R-GA (14th), Carter R-GA (1st), Woodall R-GA (7th), Hice R-GA (10th)
NOT VOTING: Ferguson R-GA (3rd)
REPAYING DEFRAUDED INVESTORS: The House has passed the Investor Protection and Capital Markets Fairness Act (H.R. 4344) sponsored by Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah. The bill would give the Securities and Exchange Commission legal authority to attempt to force fraudulent investment companies to repay funds to investors they misled. McAdams said the bill was needed in light of a 2017 Supreme Court ruling that questioned whether the SEC has authority to seek repayments and therefore would leave firms free to perpetrate frauds with little fear of penalty. The vote, on Nov. 18, was 314 yeas to 95 nays.
NAYS: Loudermilk R-GA (11th), Allen R-GA (12th), Woodall R-GA (7th), Hice R-GA (10th)
YEAS: Bishop D-GA (2nd), Scott, Austin R-GA (8th), Scott, David D-GA (13th), Graves R-GA (14th), McBath D-GA (6th), Carter R-GA (1st), Lewis D-GA (5th), Johnson D-GA (4th)
NOT VOTING: Ferguson R-GA (3rd)
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE: The House has passed the Improving Corporate Governance Through Diversity Act (H.R. 5084) sponsored by Rep. Gregory W. Meeks, D-N.Y. The bill would require companies regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission to make public information about the racial, ethnic, gender and veteran status makeup of their boards of directors and senior executives, and establish a Diversity Advisory Group at the SEC to report on strategies to increase gender, racial and ethnic diversity among corporate board members. The vote, on Nov. 19, was 281 yeas to 135 nays.
NAYS: Loudermilk R-GA (11th), Allen R-GA (12th), Scott, Austin R-GA (8th), Graves R-GA (14th), Carter R-GA (1st), Woodall R-GA (7th), Ferguson R-GA (3rd), Hice R-GA (10th)
YEAS: Bishop D-GA (2nd), Scott, David D-GA (13th), McBath D-GA (6th), Lewis D-GA (5th), Johnson D-GA (4th)
GOVERNMENT FUNDING EXTENSION: The House has passed an amendment to the Senate amendment to the Commerce, Justice, Science, Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, Interior, Environment, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Act (H.R. 3055) to fund general government programs through Dec. 20. The vote, on Nov. 19, was 231 yeas to 192 nays.
NAYS: Loudermilk R-GA (11th), Allen R-GA (12th), Scott, Austin R-GA (8th), Graves R-GA (14th), Carter R-GA (1st), Woodall R-GA (7th), Ferguson R-GA (3rd), Hice R-GA (10th)
YEAS: Bishop D-GA (2nd), Scott, David D-GA (13th), McBath D-GA (6th), Lewis D-GA (5th), Johnson D-GA (4th)
TRADE IN SHARK FINS: The House has passed the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act (H.R. 737) sponsored by Del. Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, D-Northern Mariana Islands, to ban the possession or sale of shark fins without a permit, with an exception provided for certain types of dogfish fins. Sablan called the ban "an effective way to remove the United States from the devastating global trade in shark fins at zero cost, and because it does so without stopping those who want to fish for sharks and use them for their meat." The vote, on Nov. 20, was 310 yeas to 107 nays.
NAYS: Loudermilk R-GA (11th), Allen R-GA (12th), Scott, Austin R-GA (8th), Graves R-GA (14th), Ferguson R-GA (3rd), Hice R-GA (10th)
NOT VOTING: Bishop D-GA (2nd), Lewis D-GA (5th)
YEAS: Scott, David D-GA (13th), McBath D-GA (6th), Carter R-GA (1st), Woodall R-GA (7th), Johnson D-GA (4th)
HONG KONG PROTESTS: The House has passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act (S. 1838) sponsored by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. Bill provisions would require Commerce Department and State Department monitoring of political developments in Hong Kong and possible resulting changes to Hong Kong's treatment under U.S. law, and impose sanctions on individuals responsible for violating human rights in Hong Kong. The vote, on Nov. 20, was 417 yeas to 1 nay.
YEAS: Entire Georgia delegation except Bishop D-GA (2nd) and Lewis D-GA (5th), who did not vote.
EXPORTS TO HONG KONG POLICE: The House has passed the Placing Restrictions on Teargas Exports and Crowd Control Technology to Hong Kong Act (S. 2710) sponsored by Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., to bar licenses for exporting tear gas, rubber bullets and other crowd control equipment to Hong Kong's police force. The vote, on Nov. 20, was unanimous with 417 yeas.
YEAS: Entire Georgia delegation except Bishop D-GA (2nd) and Lewis D-GA (5th), who did not vote.
HEALTH CARE SERVICES VIOLENCE: The House has passed the Workplace Violence Prevention for Heath Care and Social Service Workers Act (H.R. 1309) sponsored by Rep. Joe Courtney, D-Conn., to require the Labor Department to issue a rule requiring health care and social services providers to adopt plans for preventing violence to their employees. The vote, on Nov. 21, was 251 yeas to 158 nays.
NAYS: Loudermilk R-GA (11th), Allen R-GA (12th), Scott, Austin R-GA (8th), Graves R-GA (14th), Carter R-GA (1st), Woodall R-GA (7th), Ferguson R-GA (3rd), Hice R-GA (10th)
NOT VOTING: Bishop D-GA (2nd), Lewis D-GA (5th)
YEAS: Scott, David D-GA (13th), McBath D-GA (6th), Johnson D-GA (4th)
SENATE VOTES:
APPEALS COURT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Robert J. Luck to serve as a judge on the U.S. Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals. The vote, on Nov. 19, was 64 yeas to 31 nays.
YEAS: Perdue R-GA, Isakson R-GA
SECOND APPEALS COURT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Barbara Lagoa to serve as a judge on the U.S. Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals. Lagoa has been a justice on the Florida Supreme Court since January 2019, for the previous 13 years a judge on a Florida appeals court, and prior to 2006 was a civil and criminal federal and private practice lawyer in southern Florida. The vote, on Nov. 20, was 80 yeas to 15 nays.
YEAS: Perdue R-GA, Isakson R-GA
AMBASSADOR TO ROMANIA: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Adrian Zuckerman to serve as U.S. ambassador to Romania. Zuckerman, who was born in Romania and speaks Romanian, has been a commercial lawyer in New York City since 1984, specializing in real estate. The vote, on Nov. 20, was 65 yeas to 30 nays.
YEAS: Perdue R-GA, Isakson R-GA
GOVERNMENT FUNDING EXTENSION: The Senate has concurred in the House amendment to the Commerce, Justice, Science, Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, Interior, Environment, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Act (H.R. 3055) to fund general government programs through Dec. 20. The vote, on Nov. 21, was 74 yeas to 20 nays.
NAYS: Perdue R-GA
YEAS: Isakson R-GA