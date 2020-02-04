ALBANY – This will be the sweetest Valentine’s Day ever for retailers, the National Retail Federation says.
That’s because an annual spending plans survey conducted for the NRF by Prosper Insights & Analytics indicates that Americans will take Valentine’s Day-related spending to heart. At an expected $27.4 billion, it will shatter last year’s record $20.7 billion with a 32% increase.
That year-to-year increase of $6.7 billion is more than the $6 billion that spending increased from 2009 to 2019.
NRF officials say the same factors that drove the healthy winter holidays spending over the last two months of 2019 are putting people in the mood to splurge on loved ones in February.
“Valentine’s Day is a sentimental tradition, but gift-giving can be driven by the economy,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Consumers spent freely during the 2019 winter holidays, and they appear ready to do the same in the new year.
“The same strong employment numbers and higher wages that boosted holiday sales should make it easier to spend a little extra to say ‘I love you’ this year and to spread the gift-giving beyond just your significant other.”
The sharp increase, with NRF officials say appears to be bolstered by strong consumer finances and a general trend of people buying more gifts, is easily the biggest year-to-year jump since the retail organization began tracking Valentine’s spending in 2009. Spending for the holiday bottomed out at $14.1 billion in 2010.
The percentage of Americans who will celebrate Valentine’s Day in some fashion rose from 51% last year to the customary level of around 55%, the survey found.
The record $196.31 average that celebrants plan to spend is up a remarkable 21% from the former record that was set last year – $161.96. The biggest share of that – $101.21, up from $93.24 – will be expended on spouses and significant others. Still, that 52% of the total is down from the 61% spouses and significant others enjoyed in 2010.
Meanwhile, Valentine’s spending on co-workers has more than doubled to 7% of the total over the decade. Consumers say they will spend an average $30.19 on family members other than spouses, up slightly from $29.87 last year; $14.69 on friends, up from $9.78; $14.45 on children’s classmates and teachers, up from $8.63; $12.96 on co-workers, up from $7.78; $12.21 on pets, up from $6.94, and $10.60 on others, up from $5.72.
Pets are seeing a lot more Valentine’s Day love, doubling to 6% of overall spending over the past decade. Pets will get V-Day gifts from 27% of those celebrating, a survey record and a 10% jump from 2010. That adds up to about $1.7 billion that will be spent on pets this year.
“We’ve always heard of puppy love, but pets are definitely seeing a larger share of Valentine’s Day spending,” Prosper Insights Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said. “Husbands and wives don’t need to be worried if their spouses are buying a Valentine’s Day gift for someone else – most likely it’s greeting cards for their children’s class at school, flowers for a family member or maybe a treat for the family dog.”
The youngest Valentine’s shoppers surveyed – those ages 18-24 – plan to spend an average $109.31. But those 25-34 – old enough to have higher incomes and children to buy for – expect to spend $307.51 and are topped out by those 35-44 as the biggest spenders at $358.78. As in each year of the survey, men plan to spend more than women at $291.15 compared with $106.22.
Jewelry will lead the way, with a total of $5.8 billion spent by 21% of Valentine’s shoppers. An evening out will be given by 34% of celebrants for a total of $4.3 billion.
After those leading segments, $2.9 billion will be used to purchase clothing by 20% of celebrants, $2.4 billion on candy by 52%, $2.3 billion on flowers by 37%, $2 billion on gift cards by 19%, and $1.3 billion on greeting cards by 43%.
Experiences are a desired gift, but there may be some disappointment in that area. The survey found that 41% would like to receive a gift of experience like tickets to a concert, a trip or a spa visit, but only 28% plan to give those types of gifts.
Department stores, which saw less growth in Christmas spending than other shopping choices, are the leading choice for Valentine’s Day shoppers, with 36% planning to visit one. Discount stores and online merchants tied for second place at 32%, followed by specialty stores at 19%, florists at 17%, local small business at 15%, and clothing stores and jewelry shops, tied at 11%.
The Valentine’s Day survey results follow a 4.1% year-over-year increase in 2019 holiday sales. 2018 V-Day sales were up 2.1% increase from 2017.
The survey of 7,267 adult consumers was conducted Jan. 2-9 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.2 percentage points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.