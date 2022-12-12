ALBANY — While equipment malfunction has temporarily thwarted Mike’s Country Store from making a Santa-like $10,000 delivery to the Feeding the Valley Food Bank, officials at the food bank say they’re just excited for the donation from businessmen Bob Brooks and Mike Rogers of food that will provide up to 8,300 meals for the food-deprived in southwest Georgia.

Brooks contacted Rogers, who owns five Mike’s Country Stores in the region, including two in Dougherty and one in Lee counties, and told Rogers he wanted to partner with him in making a $10,000 food donation to the food bank. Rather than gathering up items he might have considered essential at the food bank, Rogers reached out to Feeding the Valley and asked them what items were most needed.

Tags