ALBANY -- Scheduled to open this month, Decanter International Chop House and The Tavern will be the latest additions to the restaurant scene in Albany. Housed under the same roof, the two venues will offer completely different experiences to their patrons.

Those who might think they've already heard of Decanter are right. Rob and Melissa Michie had the concept for this restaurant in mind when a Stonebridge Country Club representative reached out to them and asked them to handle all food and beverage services at the country club.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Features