ATLANTA – Lenorris and Kimberly Williams were sentenced to prison recently for assaulting a victim in 2017 and then setting the house on fire with the victim still inside.
“These criminals completely changed the life of an innocent victim in April of 2017. Thankfully, the victim was able to crawl to safety while emergency personnel responded to the scene,” Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said in a news release. “I hope the well-deserved sentencing brought some sense of closure to a family that has been dealing with these horrendous events for almost three years now.”
Kimberly Williams and Lenorris Williams both entered blind pleas in the 2017 assault case, and both were charged with aggravated assault and first degree arson for the attack and ensuing fire. Kimberly Williams was sentenced to 40 years; 35 in prison and 5 on probation. Lenorris Williams was sentenced to 40 years; 30 in prison and 10 on probation.
“There is no rehabilitation for this woman,” Chief Assistant District Attorney Mike Bankston said when asked of Kimberly Williams. “She is evil, and should remain in prison for a long, long time.”
Agents with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office assisted the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Baker County Fire Department with this investigation.
