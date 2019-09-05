Some weeks this columnist can’t fill a column with a single topic. So here are three columns in one:
REMAINING PURE
ISN’T SO EASY
Earlier this summer I enjoyed conversation with retired United Methodist Bishop Richard Looney. Bishop Looney was the first bishop appointed to the newly created South Georgia Annual Conference, a role he carried out with grace and wisdom.
He remembered how the religious community failed to stop the lottery from becoming legal in Georgia. We religious types were easily overwhelmed in that fight.
In the aftermath, Bishop Looney decided to boycott service stations that sold lottery tickets. It would be his small, personal protest against the gambling industry regulated by the state.
He recalled it was quite difficult to find a gas station not selling lottery tickets. Everybody wanted on board. But he finally found one where he bought his first tank of gas.
This was in the days before pumps had credit card readers, so the good bishop had to pay at the counter. Feeling quite smug, his holier-than-thou attitude was punctured abruptly. Behind the counter was displayed a whole wall of pornographic magazines.
Thus ended a well-intentioned effort to insulate and isolate himself from the lottery. The apostle Paul was right. We live in the world, but don’t have to be of the world.
IHS
Christians will see these three letters displayed prominently in their churches. Sometimes the letters are carved into the communion table. Sometimes they are embroidered into the paraments that hang from pulpit or lectern.
Most Christians believe those letters stand for “In His Service,” pointing to how the follower of Jesus is to serve in the name, example and footsteps of the Master. This is certainly an admirable sentiment, but that is not what those three letters represent.
Those letters are a monogram. They are actually Greek letters, the “i” being the letter “j” in Greek and the “h” being the letter “e.” Thus, these three letters – in Greek – are the first three letters of the name Jesus. Christians are reminded over and over again of the name above all names.
When I was a teenager, I had a far more witless understanding of those three letters carved into our church’s communion table. Being a student at Tipton High School, I naturally assumed the letters were “THS,” and that our church had borrowed a table from good ol’ Tipton High. Remembering this story keeps me humble when I wonder why church people are sometimes poorly educated in Christian symbolism.
REAL NEWS IS
LESS BELIEVABLE
The Wall Street Journal (Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 2019 cites a study concluding real news takes six times as long to reach the Twittersphere than fake news. My comment: The church has the best news. God is real; Jesus is raised from the dead; evil, though present, will not have the final word. Let’s not grow weary in sharing this story.