There are fascinating stories about religion all across this planet. Here are three recent items that have caught my attention:
AUSTRALIAN NUN LOST TO ELVIS: News recently arrived of the death of Sister Janet Mead, an Australian nun who in 1973 recorded a worldwide hit, selling over a million copies in the U.S. alone, with her version of the Lord’s Prayer. Sister Mead, who never set out to become a recording star, was simply recording religious music she believed would appeal to young adults in worship. That one of her tracks, the prayer Jesus taught the disciples, became an international hit came to her as a great surprise. Religion News Service reported her to have observed that her sudden fame was a nuisance. She was dedicated to serving the poor and donated every penny from her record to charity. Her song was nominated for a Grammy in the Gospel Music category, where she lost to Elvis Presley’s rendition of “How Great Thou Art.” I suspect she is the only nun to ever have had a shot at unseating Elvis in any musical category.
VIETNAMESE MONK INFLUENCED MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AND THOMAS MERTON: Recent news also reports the death of a man known as the “the second-most-famous Buddhist in the world.” I drew a blank when trying to figure out who is first. Of course, it is the Dalai Lama. Thich Nhat Hanh, 95, died last week. His life story is compelling. A strict Buddhist, a Zen master, he was opposed to the war in Vietnam in the 1960s-1970s, infuriating both the North Vietnamese and South Vietnamese. Both nations exiled him for his pacifist stance, which also angered the U.S. Unable to return to his homeland for four decades, during his exile he counseled with the Protestant pastor Martin Luther King Jr. and the Catholic monk Thomas Merton. Both conversations led to friendships and the realization that Buddhism and Christianity can find common ground in addressing the evils of this world. In his exile, he established monasteries and attracted followers across the world while encouraging people to be creatively engaged in the issues of life. He taught and practiced mindfulness and meditation long before it became a buzzword.
THE CHURCH IN UKRAINE IS DIVIDED: Among the grievances Russia leaders have regarding Ukraine’s desire to be aligned with the West is the loss of influence of the Russian Orthodox Church. The Russian church, according to a recent Wall Street Journal article by James Marson (Jan 29-30, 2022), had long dominated the Ukraine church landscape. But tensions have arisen, with Russian Orthodox priests refusing to pray for Ukraine soldiers or even acknowledging any conflict. Within the last couple of years, the global Orthodox Church has recognized the Ukraine Orthodox Church as an independent entity. Now this new church body is a vital, living presence in the beleaguered Eastern European nation. Faith in Christ — here and abroad — can at times become painfully divisive.
