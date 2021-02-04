Sundays are the priest or pastor’s best days. Clerics get to preach, teach and interact with the congregation. Pre-COVID they shook hands, hugged people, ate doughnuts and drank coffee with parishioners. Having prayed over and studied over scripture all week, they are eager to speak God’s word and preside at the Lord’s Table.
But there are irritants to every calling, even the Lord’s work. Attribute those annoyances to the devil or to the fallenness of the preacher; either way they are present, or were for me. And so I recall my idiosyncratic Sunday irritants, while noting your pastor, with far greater maturity than I mustered, may never face Sunday heartburn. My short list:
RAIN. My Sabbath always began badly when I awoke to Sunday rain. Methodists will drive through gully washers to the grocery or the football stadium, but a sprinkle can discourage church attendees. I found myself asking God why He/She sent Sunday rain when there were six other days for this bad weather. Add snow, hail, sleet and other meteorological adversities to this list.
BAPTIST PARKING LOTS. This complaint is a tip of the hat to my Baptist friends. Baptists dominate the Georgia religion scene, and Baptists seem to be more faithful worshipers, too. This jealous pastor, particularly in one place I served, had to drive past a Baptist church whose parking lot was already full. When I arrived at my church only a few people were straggling in, sometimes Sunday school teachers and leaders arriving well after classes had started. The competitive part of my nature gave me heartburn when I should have been rejoicing for those Baptists.
EARLY SUNDAY PHONE CALLS. Trust me. When the pastor’s phone rings early Sunday morning, it is never a happy call. Somebody has died, a key lay leader or church staff member is ill, the church is on fire. Pastors are trained to handle such calls, but there is no worse time to receive them than Sunday morning.
THREE-DAY WEEKENDS. Sanctuaries clear out on a three-day weekend. And there are plenty of such weekends. Attendance was always lower. To be honest, sometimes I was resentful because I couldn’t enjoy some of those longer weekends myself.
SPRING TIME CHANGE. Not only are Methodists scared by rain, we seem immobilized by the spring time change’s robbery of one hour’s sleep. That Sunday was always one of the lowest attended Sundays of the church year, particularly at the early hour worship service.
Lest you conclude this pastor was a petty complainer, let me defend myself. I am a positive, confident person and during my active ministry, Sunday was the highlight of my week. To be in the courts of the Lord, to be in the presence of the Lord and the Lord’s people was all joy. I’ll be delighted when, post-COVID, such a day is possible again.
But last Sunday’s rain reminded me that keeping Sabbath also meant doing battle with and almost always vanquishing minor Sabbath irritants. May you do the same.
