What does your pastor do all week long? Most of her/his ministry takes place outside the pulpit or the confines of the office.
I only once took a sledgehammer to a car. And it was the car of a church member. And he was in jail while I was swinging that heavy hammer. Looking back, that afternoon was one of the stranger events of my ministry.
A church member called to tell me her husband was in jail, having been arrested for drunk driving. The incident — as often is the case — had left their family in a perilous financial situation. There would be court costs, fines, the possible loss of a job, the shame and embarrassment of it all. On top of that, his wife, who often held the family together, was faced with fetching her husband’s car at an out-of-the-way garage and junk yard where it had been impounded after the DUI. In addition to the towing fee, it cost $45 each day the car sat there.
So on a gray winter’s day, I drove my church member across town to the junkyard in a forlorn neighborhood so we could retrieve the car and forestall the storage fee. The man behind the counter waved in the general direction where the car was parked, and pastor and church member weaved our way around water-filled pot holes, making our way down a slippery lane to locate her incarcerated husband’s automobile.
Nobody told us the DUI husband had been in a car wreck. One fender was crumpled into the tire, rendering the car undriveable. So there we stood on a chilly day in a wet, muddy parking lot full of undriveable hulks, calculating how quickly the bill would escalate after the wife engaged another truck to tow the car to a body shop to get the fender repaired.
Standing in the chill considering the available options, it appeared to me this possibly could be a fix I could make myself. Although the wheel well on the left rear of the car had been badly crumpled so that it was now rubbing up against the tire, thus rendering the car inoperable, it might be fixable.
I returned through the mud to the office and asked if they would loan me a sledge hammer. To my delight, they produced one, and I walked back to the car to make my first-ever effort at body work.
Sizing up the fender, bracing myself in the slick mud and calculating the blows I would have to make, I gripped the hammer handle tightly. I had never smashed any car before with a sledge hammer, let alone a church member’s automobile, but now I was flailing away in Sunday shoes, coat and tie, hammering that car fender as if it were a carnival game. The more I swung that hammer, the better I felt. A few well-placed blows allowed the car to be driven.
It was one of the rare times when being involved in ministry produced immediate results, but that evening my wife wondered how a preacher could come home so mud-spattered.
