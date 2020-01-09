Last November a Methodist couple who recently moved out of state reported they’d found a Methodist Church where nobody talked about our 40-year denominational fight. They were delighted for this safe haven. I sympathized with them but warned that even the most insulated Methodist congregation would soon have to address the issue.
Last week, the conversation intensified when a diverse group of 16 United Methodists rolled out what must be at least the 101st variation on how our denomination should once-and-for-all settle our decadeslong unpleasantness over how to approach, interact with and receive LGBTQ persons.
This newest proposal/suggestion was covered by every major media outlet in the nation. It’s not often the nation sees its second-largest Protestant denomination split in two. Methodists hoping to avoid a conversation have nowhere to hide. Even churches wanting to avoid the conversation can hardly do so now.
This new plan is only a proposal. Any decisive action will be taken in May at our General Conference. But the proposal has prompted in United Methodists a mixture of curiosity, hope, fear, resignation and sadness. Maybe I should add confusion and regret.
My late pastoral counselor friend Dr. Andy Summers would ask a counterintuitive question to couples who came for help in resolving long-standing marital conflict. When they said they wanted to stop their constant bickering he would ask them, “What will you do with the time you used to spend arguing?”
I wonder if we United Methodists have considered this question. We’ve fought for so long. I can remember the shame I felt in seminary, over 40 years ago, when a smugly liberal Methodist seminarian asked a snarkily insulting question to a conservative United Methodist speaker in a public forum. I’ve seen and heard much worse than this over the decades we’ve fought. Even worse, I’ve undoubtedly contributed to the rancor. Although this warfare has rarely seeped into the weekly Methodist pew, it has taken a deadly toll on clergy and highly active Methodist laypersons. The leadership is worn out.
When Richard Nixon left public office after losing the 1962 election for California governor, he bitterly said to the press, “You won’t have Nixon to kick around anymore.” And so I ask, after our favorite Methodist target hits the road to form a new church, who will we pummel?
Conservative Methodists believe their new denomination will grow exponentially once liberal California and New England Methodists quit messing up the denomination. I wish the traditionalists well in this but have never been convinced that California liberals hindered Methodism in Albany, Alapaha or TyTy. Conversely, liberal Methodists are in for a shock if they dream that – now rid of the conservatives – an eager world will beat a path to their pews.
I believe – with sadness – it is time for United Methodists to separate as lovingly as possible. But now every Methodist will face the future without a 40-year opponent to fight. If separation becomes a reality, Methodists must replace their rancor and mistrust with a renewed vigor and passion for mission and ministry.
