In one of the more bizarre moments of the recently concluded Trump impeachment trial, the former president’s Jewish attorney offered a mini-Sunday School lesson about the difference between the cavalry and Calvary.
The scolding lecture by David Schoen followed the introduction into evidence of tweets from two Trump true believers who, convinced of fraud and stolen elections, vowed to come to Washington, D.C. at Trump’s bidding. One follower promised, “We are bringing the Calvary, Mr. President.” The other follower announced, “The Calvary is coming, Mr. President.” Did you catch the misspelling?
A Democrat impeachment manager displayed and read the tweets aloud, using the word “cavalry” instead of Calvary. Considering the context of the tweets, the Congressman drew the appropriate conclusion. Metaphorically, the women were advocating for a company of uniformed, armed horsemen to descend on Washington at their leader’s bugle call.
The misspelling and mispronunciation of Calvary/cavalry is almost universal, a gaffe made even by highly educated persons. The confusion over these words is as commonplace as substituting “prostrate” for “prostate” and “immigrate” for “emigrate”.
There is no Christian usage, and never has been, where a believer promises to “bring the Calvary” or claims “The Calvary is coming.” The women tweeters, despite their protestations to the contrary, fell into a very common misspelling trap.
“Calvary” is used in the King James Bible at Luke 23:33 to name the hill where Jesus was crucified. Every other version (NIV, NRSV, etc.) translates the location of the cross as “Golgotha” or “The Skull.” Jesus was crucified on Skull Hill.
Whether one prefers the name Calvary or Golgotha is beside the point. A person doesn’t and can’t “bring Calvary.” What possibly could such a promise (or threat) mean? The death of Jesus was in God’s timing and of God’s choosing. It is impossible for us to “bring Calvary” anyplace. But even if one gave her the benefit of the doubt, the only logical outcome of such a wish would be that Trump’s crowd, following the example of Jesus, would have lovingly, meekly submitted themselves to an unchosen outcome.
The tweet “The Calvary is coming,” is gibberish, too. Calvary is not preceded by a definite article. Nobody refers to “the” Calvary and Calvary is not coming. Calvary happened 2,000 years ago, period. It is a one-time, non-repeatable event where Jesus, on that hill far away, died a death for the sins of all.
If the two tweeters really meant to use the word Calvary, they egregiously missed the meaning of the cross. They should, instead, fess up to having misspelled the word cavalry. The Democrats overplayed their hand in raising such a minor point. There’s no crime or dishonor in metaphorically imploring the cavalry to descend. I’ve probably used the phrase (non-violently) myself.
Mr. Trump’s lawyer, trying to defend every inch of scorched ground, overplayed his hand, too. His lawyerly contortions were plainly unconvincing to Christians who tremble at the depth of God’s sacrificial love.
This Sunday marks the first week in Lent, a 40-day season of penitence, fasting, self-examination and contrition. Our nation might be far stronger if we meditated these next six weeks, on the death of Jesus and its meaning for individuals and society.
