Dorothy Pitman Hughes was born in 1938. She died Dec. 1. She is described as a pioneering feminist and activist, labels guaranteed to produce loathing and disgust in parts of American society and admiration and pride in others. I fall into the second group.

I had not heard about Ms. Hughes, although I must have seen the iconic 1971 photograph of her, full afro, large hoop earrings, standing tall and proud next to the equally notorious white feminist Gloria Steinem, both women’s arms extended in the black power salute. The raised arms, the clenched fists, the disdain and determination on the faces of these purposeful young adult women ... there is peril or promise in this photograph, or maybe both.

